THREE UNREGISTERED ESTATE AGENTS LOCKED UP

The police have raised alarm over the rise of fraudulent companies masquerading as legitimate real estate agents.
These scammers
are targeting members of the public, defrauding them through fictitious
property sales and transactions.
Recently, law
enforcement dealt a blow to this criminal enterprise with the arrest of Don
Garikai Budzi, 32, Tafadzwa Leslie Mwedzi, 38, and Mordecai Tigere, 41.
Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, spokesperson for the CID, disclosed that
the trio was arrested for breaching Section 60 (a) (b) of the Estate Agents Act
(Chapter 27:17).
They operated
as estate agents without being properly registered.
“The suspects
had been advertising and selling both residential properties and commercial
stands without fulfilling the necessary registration requirements set by the
Real Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe,” she said.
“This poses a
significant financial risk to potential customers.”
The accused
appeared at the Harare Magistrate Court on Tuesday, where they were remanded in
custody.
“It’s crucial
to verify the registration status of agents and confirm property ownership
before proceeding with any deals.
“Always be wary
of offers that seem too good to be true,” said Det-Insp Muteweri. H Metro
