THREE UNREGISTERED ESTATE AGENTS LOCKED UP

The police have raised alarm over the rise of fraudulent companies masquerading as legitimate real estate agents.

These scammers are targeting members of the public, defrauding them through fictitious property sales and transactions.

Recently, law enforcement dealt a blow to this criminal enterprise with the arrest of Don Garikai Budzi, 32, Tafadzwa Leslie Mwedzi, 38, and Mordecai Tigere, 41. Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, spokesperson for the CID, disclosed that the trio was arrested for breaching Section 60 (a) (b) of the Estate Agents Act (Chapter 27:17).

They operated as estate agents without being properly registered.

“The suspects had been advertising and selling both residential properties and commercial stands without fulfilling the necessary registration requirements set by the Real Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe,” she said.

“This poses a significant financial risk to potential customers.”

The accused appeared at the Harare Magistrate Court on Tuesday, where they were remanded in custody.

“It’s crucial to verify the registration status of agents and confirm property ownership before proceeding with any deals.

“Always be wary of offers that seem too good to be true,” said Det-Insp Muteweri. H Metro