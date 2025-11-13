DO DRUGS AGAIN AND YOU WILL BE JAILED : MAGISTRATE WARNS MUGABE'S SON

Robert Mugabe Jnr will have to tread carefully, when it comes to drugs, in the next five years.
A conviction
for possession of drugs, within that period, will see him being thrown into
jail for, at least, three months.
Yesterday, he
was sentenced to three months in prison after he was convicted of possession of
dagga.
The dagga
weighed two grammes.
The sentence
was wholly suspended on condition that he doesn’t commit a similar offence in
the next five years.
In the event
that he is found in possession of drugs, within that period, the father of two
will spend, at least, three months in prison without the option of a fine.
He was also
fined US$300 for possession of drugs.
Magistrate Lisa
Mutendereki said while the quantity of drugs recovered, when Robert Mugabe Jnr
was arrested, was quite insignificant, it was important for the courts to play
a role in the fight against drugs and substance abuse.
“The court, in
coming up with the appropriate sentence, considered that he’s a youthful
offender who pleaded guilty and didn’t waste the court’s time and deserves
leniency.
“The offence
has become prevalent and the court must be seen to be playing a part in the
fight against drug and substance abuse.
“Considering
the quantity, which is quite insignificant, the court orders the now convicted
to pay a fine of US$300 failure to pay will result in four months imprisonment.
“In addition,
he is sentenced to three months imprisonment which has been wholly suspended on
condition that doesn’t commit a similar offense in the next five years, which
upon conviction he will be sentenced to three months imprisonment without the
option of a fine,” she said.
Polite Chikiwa
appeared for the State.
Robert Mugabe
Jnr was arrested last month after he was stopped by police officers from ZRP
Avondale who were deployed on a traffic blitz along Second Street Extension,
Harare.
He was driving
a silver Honda Fit vehicle (registration number AGY 5850) against oncoming
traffic. A search was carried out in his black sling bag, which was on his
chest, leading to a seizure of two sachets of dagga, one pack of rolling paper
and a white dagga crusher. H Metro
