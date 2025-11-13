DO DRUGS AGAIN AND YOU WILL BE JAILED : MAGISTRATE WARNS MUGABE'S SON

Robert Mugabe Jnr will have to tread carefully, when it comes to drugs, in the next five years.

A conviction for possession of drugs, within that period, will see him being thrown into jail for, at least, three months.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to three months in prison after he was convicted of possession of dagga.

The dagga weighed two grammes.

The sentence was wholly suspended on condition that he doesn’t commit a similar offence in the next five years.

In the event that he is found in possession of drugs, within that period, the father of two will spend, at least, three months in prison without the option of a fine.

He was also fined US$300 for possession of drugs.

Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki said while the quantity of drugs recovered, when Robert Mugabe Jnr was arrested, was quite insignificant, it was important for the courts to play a role in the fight against drugs and substance abuse.

“The court, in coming up with the appropriate sentence, considered that he’s a youthful offender who pleaded guilty and didn’t waste the court’s time and deserves leniency.

“The offence has become prevalent and the court must be seen to be playing a part in the fight against drug and substance abuse.

“Considering the quantity, which is quite insignificant, the court orders the now convicted to pay a fine of US$300 failure to pay will result in four months imprisonment.

“In addition, he is sentenced to three months imprisonment which has been wholly suspended on condition that doesn’t commit a similar offense in the next five years, which upon conviction he will be sentenced to three months imprisonment without the option of a fine,” she said.

Polite Chikiwa appeared for the State.

Robert Mugabe Jnr was arrested last month after he was stopped by police officers from ZRP Avondale who were deployed on a traffic blitz along Second Street Extension, Harare.

He was driving a silver Honda Fit vehicle (registration number AGY 5850) against oncoming traffic. A search was carried out in his black sling bag, which was on his chest, leading to a seizure of two sachets of dagga, one pack of rolling paper and a white dagga crusher. H Metro