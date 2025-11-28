TEEN TRAFFICKED TO SA TO MEET HUBBY

A 36-year-old man from Chipinge has been arrested for trafficking a 15-year-old girl from his village to South Africa to meet her supposed husband in Thohoyandou, Limpopo province.
Solomona Khoza
is accused of smuggling the teenager into the neighbouring country earlier this
month through an illegal crossing point near the Tshikwalakwala area along the
Limpopo River.
He has been
formally charged with contravening a section of the Trafficking in Persons Act
(knowingly facilitating the cross-border transportation of victims) and another
section of the Immigration Act (assisting any person to enter, remain in, or
depart from Zimbabwe without valid documents).
Khoza, who also
trafficked two boys aged nine and 12 years, was not asked to plead to the
charges when he appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate Ms Charity
Maphosa on Thursday. He was remanded in custody until December 9 for trial.
State
prosecutor Mr Willbrought Muleya said that sometime in October, Khoza was
tasked by the girl’s boyfriend to transport her from Zimbabwe to South Africa,
where the man intended to marry her.
He said that on
November 3, at around 2 AM, Khoza illegally smuggled the juvenile into South
Africa through a crossing point at the Limpopo River.
After crossing
illegally, Khoza and the teenager ran into trouble when they were intercepted
by police while travelling to Thohoyandou for failing to produce valid travel
documents.
Following their
arrest, they were taken to Mutale police station, detained, and subsequently
deported to Zimbabwe by road on November 20.
Khoza was
arrested upon arrival in Zimbabwe at the Government-run Reception and Support
Centre during a security vetting.
The trafficking
victim was taken to the Department of Social Development for further
assistance.
Further
investigations revealed that Khoza had also smuggled two other children, aged
nine and 12 years, from Zimbabwe to South Africa.
The two boys
have since been taken to a place of safety by the police. Manica Post
