SOLDIER JAILED FOR ARMED ROBBERY

A soldier based in Plumtree and his accomplice were each sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on Thursday by Plumtree Magistrate Malunga Dambudzo for three counts of armed robbery committed in the Mangwe and Bulilima districts of Matabeleland South.

Court documents reveal that Edward Moyo (28), a soldier living in Hebron suburb, Plumtree, and Prince Phuthi (25) of Nkulumane, Bulawayo, were arrested last week following a two-day crime spree during which they raided two shops and a homestead.

The duo first targeted Sizabantu General Dealer at Dilankombe Business Centre in Mphoengs on 17 November 2025, armed with an Ekol P29 blank airgun. They stole a Samsung cellphone and cash amounting to ZAR12,158, BWP2,470, and US$54 before fleeing the scene.

On 18 November 2025, at around 7 a.m., Moyo and Phuthi entered Shalom General Dealer wearing blue face masks. They questioned the shop attendant about the amount of money on hand. When she did not respond, Moyo pulled out a gun and ordered her to sit down. Phuthi then went behind the counter and took ZAR2,000, 100 US$1 Econet airtime scratch cards, and 100 US$1 NetOne cards.

The pair questioned the small amount of money in the shop, to which the complainant explained she had handed over the previous day’s takings to her employer, Mr. Ndodana Sibanda. They then forced her to close the shop and escorted her to her employer’s homestead.

At the homestead, the suspects robbed Mr. Sibanda of three cellphones, ZAR27,910, and US$221 before fleeing. The total value of stolen property was ZAR36,510, though only US$221 was recovered.

The prosecution was led by Selestino Madziva. Chronicle