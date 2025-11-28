SOLDIER JAILED FOR ARMED ROBBERY

A soldier based in Plumtree and his accomplice were each sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment on Thursday by Plumtree Magistrate Malunga Dambudzo for three counts of armed robbery committed in the Mangwe and Bulilima districts of Matabeleland South.
Court documents
reveal that Edward Moyo (28), a soldier living in Hebron suburb, Plumtree, and
Prince Phuthi (25) of Nkulumane, Bulawayo, were arrested last week following a
two-day crime spree during which they raided two shops and a homestead.
The duo first
targeted Sizabantu General Dealer at Dilankombe Business Centre in Mphoengs on
17 November 2025, armed with an Ekol P29 blank airgun. They stole a Samsung
cellphone and cash amounting to ZAR12,158, BWP2,470, and US$54 before fleeing
the scene.
On 18 November
2025, at around 7 a.m., Moyo and Phuthi entered Shalom General Dealer wearing
blue face masks. They questioned the shop attendant about the amount of money
on hand. When she did not respond, Moyo pulled out a gun and ordered her to sit
down. Phuthi then went behind the counter and took ZAR2,000, 100 US$1 Econet
airtime scratch cards, and 100 US$1 NetOne cards.
The pair
questioned the small amount of money in the shop, to which the complainant
explained she had handed over the previous day’s takings to her employer, Mr.
Ndodana Sibanda. They then forced her to close the shop and escorted her to her
employer’s homestead.
At the
homestead, the suspects robbed Mr. Sibanda of three cellphones, ZAR27,910, and
US$221 before fleeing. The total value of stolen property was ZAR36,510, though
only US$221 was recovered.
The prosecution
was led by Selestino Madziva. Chronicle
