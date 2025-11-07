SEX SCANDAL ROCKS TOBACCO FIRM

A sexual harassment scandal, implicating a senior manager, is threatening to engulf Zimbabwe Leaf Tobacco (ZLT), amid allegations that top officials may interfere with investigations, a NewsDay probe has revealed.

A three-week investigation conducted by Newsday has uncovered that Steven Taruona, the company’s branding manager, stands accused of making persistent sexual advances towards several female subordinates, including married women.

Despite a formal complaint having been lodged with the human resources department, internal sources fear a cover-up is looming.

Multiple sources within the company confirmed that the case is being treated as top secret by senior management.

“What I know is ZLT managers are trying to sweep this matter under the rug, fearing the precedent it will set,” said a junior officer who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another source claimed that a culture of fear has silenced many of the affected women.

“It’s true that the victims are suffering quietly. They fear they will be targeted and victimised. This is a big scandal at the organisation,” the source said.

“Marriages are being torn apart due to sexual harassment at work.”

According to a top official, several women at the company’s head office were subjected to relentless sexually provocative messages and verbal comments by Taruona.

“The victim and other female colleagues endured sexual harassment over years by the same suspect.

“The women lacked the courage to report the abuser because he is their direct boss,” another source revealed.

However, one woman recently broke the silence and formally lodged a complaint with human resources director Ed Chisi.

“The affected women feared victimisation until one victim could no longer stomach it and reported the matter,” a male source stated.

“Internal hearings have been going on, but there is growing concern that the case may not see the light of day.

“The top managers want to silence the victims.”

Repeated efforts by NewsDay to get an official comment from ZLT were fruitless.

Paul Grainger, the operations director, acknowledged the inquiry via WhatsApp and promised that Chisi would contact this publication.

But he never did.

Taruona said he was unaware of the investigation. “Surprisingly, I am not in the know about what you are talking about,” he said in a WhatsApp chat.

“Interestingly, I am not aware of anything relating to the subject matter.”

He later demanded to know the source of the information.

An insider said harassment was not isolated infringement within the tobacco sector.

“I cannot rule out issues of sexual harassment in the tobacco sector where the most vulnerable are the women employed on the floors on short-term contracts,” the official said.

“Vague contracts and threats of dismissal can put these women at great risk.”

The Labour Act explicitly prohibits sexual harassment in the workplace, defining it as unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature that causes offence, humiliation or intimidation. The law mandates employers to prevent harassment, investigate allegations thoroughly and protect complainants from retaliation. Newsday