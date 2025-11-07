MAGAYA'S AIDE HIT WITH SMUGGLING CHARGE

The man who was arrested together with Prophet Magaya, for allegedly assaulting a police officer who wanted to arrest the prophet, is now being accused of smuggling a car and selling it to rapper Ti Gonzi.

Tapiwa Felix Chikondo was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Francis Mapfumo, who granted him US$600 bail.

The complainant is the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, represented by Collin’s Ncube, its revenue supervisor. The State, represented by Lancelot Mutsokoti, alleged that Chikondo, who is a security aide at PHD Ministries, smuggled an ex Japanese Toyota Mark X between July and August last year.

He allegedly secured the car at the Yadah Hotel in Waterfalls, Harare.

The State claims Chikondo identified a car, registration number ABX 7852, which was registered in the name of Dumisani Dube.

Chikondo allegedly came up with a plan of using the registration particulars of that vehicle to obtain a new set of number plates for his smuggled car.The car had not been cleared with ZIMRA and duty had not yet been paid.

He fraudulently applied for a change of number plates at CID Vehicle Theft Squad, Harare.

He engaged a car clearing agent, Andrew Musoni, who presented the documents to the Central Vehicle Registry for processing and issuance of the number plates.

After obtaining the new set of number plates, AGS 2550, in the name of Dumisani Dube, Musoni gave them to Chikondo, who paid him US$50 for the job.Chikondo affixed the new set of number plates to the smuggled Toyota Mark X and sold it to musician T Gonzi.

The car was seized by officials from the Vehicle Theft Squad on January 7 this year after being impounded in Mbare.

It was being driven by Ti Gonzi and they advised him that it was smuggled and had fake number plates.

Investigations showed the car had no record of import, clearance and duty payment with ZIMRA.

ZIMRA suffered an actual prejudice of US$3,389.55 in unpaid import duty.

Allegations are that on August 29 last year Ti Gonzi went to Eastlea Car Sales garage looking for a car to buy.

He met Jarmine Rubatika, a car dealer, who led him to the Yadah Hotel car park where Chikondo showed him the smuggled Toyota Mark X.

Ti Gonzi negotiated to buy the vehicle and Chikondo said he was selling it for US$5,000.

Ti Gonzi paid for the vehicle in full but it was later impounded by authorities and nothing was recovered. H Metro











