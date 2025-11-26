PROSECUTOR WHO ALTERED RAPE CHARGE ESCAPES JAIL

Former public prosecutor, Timothy Katsande, who was based at Chipinge Magistrates’ Court has been convicted of defeating the course of justice by altering a rape charge to lesser offence of having intercourse with a minor.

He was today sentenced to perform community service.

Katsande was jointly charged with Benjamin Basikiti, a lawyer with Mutendi, Mudisi and Shumba Legal Practitioners, who was acquitted by Mutare provincial magistrate, Ms Annie Ndiraya after full trial.

Ms Ndiraya convicted Katsande, and sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment, before suspending five months on the usual condition of good behaviour.

The remaining seven months were set aside on condition that he performs 245 hours of community service at Chipinge District Hospital, starting on November 27.

In passing sentence, Ms Ndiraya said she put into consideration that Katsande was a first time offender, a father of two who had already lost his job at the National Prosecuting Authority, and that his profession in the legal fraternity is now non-existent as result of the conviction, hence sending him to prison will be a double punishment.

Katsande and Basikiti were arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for defeating the course of justice, a crime under Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9.23.

The case was reported by the survivor’s father, leading to the arrest of the pair.

Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira appeared for the State, while Mr Takunda Musara of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners represented Katsande and Basikiti.

Circumstances surrounding the case are that on December 28, 2024, the victim was allegedly raped by her uncle at her home.

The complainant’s wife reported the matter at ZRP Chipinge Urban on December 29, 2024 under CR 134.12/24, in which her daughter was the complainant and their uncle the suspect.

The matter was allocated to Constable Dzingai for investigation, which led to the arrest of the uncle on rape charges as defined in Section 65(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9.23.

On December 31, the accused, represented by Basikiti, appeared at Chipinge Magistrates’ Court for initial remand.

He was remanded in custody to January 10.

Principal public prosecutor, Mr Thembalami Dhliwayo appeared for the State.

On January 10, Constable Dzingirai referred a complete docket of rape to the National Prosecuting Authority for set down under CRB CHPR 125/24.

Trial was set to commence on January 15, 2025.

The docket which was referred to the NPA contained the victim’s statement, which narrated how she was forced to be intimate with her uncle as well as clearly expressing that he was indeed her uncle.

The survivor impact statement also clearly indicated that the 13-year-old had reported a case of rape.

All witness statements corroborated the rape charge.

The State outline also clearly indicated that the 13-year-old and her uncle were related as niece and uncle, respectively. The outline also mentioned that the victim raised alarm, but to no avail since she has a voice projection problem.

The matter was allocated to Katsande, who was assigned to the Chipinge Regional Court for prosecution.

Katsande and Basikiti went on to produce a statement of agreed facts which had completely different facts from the evidence in the docket. The agreed facts indicated that the victim and her uncle were not related, and that they had consensual sex.

With the statement of agreed facts in place, the accused person (uncle) went on to plead guilty for contravening Section 70 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9.23, having sexual intercourse with a minor, and was sentenced to 36 months in jail, of which 12 months were suspended for five years. He is serving 24 months in prison. Herald