MASKIRI FREED ON BAIL

Rapper Allicious “Maskiri” Musimbe, who was nabbed in a police sting operation in which cops faked a birthday party, where the singer was ‘booked’ to perform, appeared at the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court yesterday.
Initial reports
had suggested that the cops faked a wedding but it was clarified yesterday that
they faked a birthday party to arrest the rapper.
Maskiri was
granted US$50 bail and ordered to return to court on December 2.
As part of the
bail conditions, Maskiri was ordered to stay at his Chitungwiza address and not
to interfere with witnesses.
His father and
a handful of close family members were in the courtroom.
Maskiri’s
charges stem from a goats deal with a United States-based Zimbabwean, Tonderayi
Chisoro.
Chisoro claims
he sent US$1,500 to Maskiri through Mukuru Money Transfer transactions with the
intention to buy five Boer and Kalahari Red goats.
However,
Chisoro claims that after the payment, Maskiri failed to deliver the goats and
started giving excuses, ignoring calls and eventually cutting off their
communication lines altogether.
His relatives
in Zimbabwe then lodged a formal complaint at Chitungwiza Police Station under
case number CR559/11/25.
Police then
came up with a sting operation in which they faked a birthday party and booked
Masikiri to perform.
Two officers,
only identified as Dulani and Mushaninga, posed as the event organisers.
They negotiated
a performance fee of US$300, with Maskiri even promising to bring fellow artist
Tererai Mugwadi to the show.
On the day of
executing the sting operation, the officers called Maskiri and advised him that
they had secured a US$200 deposit.
They arranged
to meet him at Chicken Inn, Unit C junction, in Chitungwiza.
When Maskiri
arrived, he was immediately arrested.
Meanwhile,
efforts are underway to have an out-of-court settlement.
This follows
indications the association which Maskiri represents, Mash Goats, is willing to
provide the goats to have the case withdrawn.
The complainant
Chisoro, who is also known as Zimbo Trucker, confirmed the developments.
“Yes, the
leadership of Mash Goats were in touch soon after court and they made
indications they want to restitute me by way of some goat breed.
“So the
agreement has been that they will send me videos of the species in stock and
once l am satisfied with what’s in stock, my team will go and pick them up.
“The timeline
they have set themselves is up to Sunday this week.” said Chisoro. H Metro
