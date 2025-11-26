MASKIRI FREED ON BAIL

Rapper Allicious “Maskiri” Musimbe, who was nabbed in a police sting operation in which cops faked a birthday party, where the singer was ‘booked’ to perform, appeared at the Chitungwiza Magistrate Court yesterday.

Initial reports had suggested that the cops faked a wedding but it was clarified yesterday that they faked a birthday party to arrest the rapper.

Maskiri was granted US$50 bail and ordered to return to court on December 2.

As part of the bail conditions, Maskiri was ordered to stay at his Chitungwiza address and not to interfere with witnesses.

His father and a handful of close family members were in the courtroom.

Maskiri’s charges stem from a goats deal with a United States-based Zimbabwean, Tonderayi Chisoro.

Chisoro claims he sent US$1,500 to Maskiri through Mukuru Money Transfer transactions with the intention to buy five Boer and Kalahari Red goats.

However, Chisoro claims that after the payment, Maskiri failed to deliver the goats and started giving excuses, ignoring calls and eventually cutting off their communication lines altogether.

His relatives in Zimbabwe then lodged a formal complaint at Chitungwiza Police Station under case number CR559/11/25.

Police then came up with a sting operation in which they faked a birthday party and booked Masikiri to perform.

Two officers, only identified as Dulani and Mushaninga, posed as the event organisers.

They negotiated a performance fee of US$300, with Maskiri even promising to bring fellow artist Tererai Mugwadi to the show.

On the day of executing the sting operation, the officers called Maskiri and advised him that they had secured a US$200 deposit.

They arranged to meet him at Chicken Inn, Unit C junction, in Chitungwiza.

When Maskiri arrived, he was immediately arrested.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to have an out-of-court settlement.

This follows indications the association which Maskiri represents, Mash Goats, is willing to provide the goats to have the case withdrawn.

The complainant Chisoro, who is also known as Zimbo Trucker, confirmed the developments.

“Yes, the leadership of Mash Goats were in touch soon after court and they made indications they want to restitute me by way of some goat breed.

“So the agreement has been that they will send me videos of the species in stock and once l am satisfied with what’s in stock, my team will go and pick them up.

“The timeline they have set themselves is up to Sunday this week.” said Chisoro. H Metro