PANGOLIN : FATHER AND SON ARRESTED

A Mutare man and his son are looking at 18 years in jail should they be convicted on two counts of pangolin possession that they are on trial for at Mutare Magistrates Court.
Abraham
Chaukura (50) and his son and namesake Abraham Chaukura Junior (18) are
appearing before Magistrate Honest Musiyiwa who remanded them in custody for
continuation of trial.
The father, son
duo is charged with violating the Parks and Wildlife Act. Pangolin is an
endangered species and each count attracts a mandatory nine year jail term.
The duo was
arrested last Thursday at Watsomba Shopping Centre.
Circumstances
are that CID Mutare detectives received a tip-off that the duo was soliciting
for buyers for two pangolins at Watsomba Shopping Centre.
Detective
Sergeant Sunday Natingwe posed as a buyer to Chaukura (the father) and lured
him into Mutare CBD for the transaction.
The Chaurukas
informed the undercover detectives that they were at St Dominics High School
around 5pm.
Detectives went
to the school and began negotiating with the father while the son hid with a
sack containing the pangolins.
Chaukura later
summoned his son, who arrived carrying a black satchel containing the two
pangolins wrapped in a sack. The son displayed the pangolins to the detectives.
The undercover
detectives identified themselves and arrested the duo.
Brighton
Chiromo prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror
