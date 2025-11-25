PANGOLIN : FATHER AND SON ARRESTED

A Mutare man and his son are looking at 18 years in jail should they be convicted on two counts of pangolin possession that they are on trial for at Mutare Magistrates Court.

Abraham Chaukura (50) and his son and namesake Abraham Chaukura Junior (18) are appearing before Magistrate Honest Musiyiwa who remanded them in custody for continuation of trial.

The father, son duo is charged with violating the Parks and Wildlife Act. Pangolin is an endangered species and each count attracts a mandatory nine year jail term.

The duo was arrested last Thursday at Watsomba Shopping Centre.

Circumstances are that CID Mutare detectives received a tip-off that the duo was soliciting for buyers for two pangolins at Watsomba Shopping Centre.

Detective Sergeant Sunday Natingwe posed as a buyer to Chaukura (the father) and lured him into Mutare CBD for the transaction.

The Chaurukas informed the undercover detectives that they were at St Dominics High School around 5pm.

Detectives went to the school and began negotiating with the father while the son hid with a sack containing the pangolins.

Chaukura later summoned his son, who arrived carrying a black satchel containing the two pangolins wrapped in a sack. The son displayed the pangolins to the detectives.

The undercover detectives identified themselves and arrested the duo.

Brighton Chiromo prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror