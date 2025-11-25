MAN SPENDS NIGHT WITH TEEN, DRAGGED TO COURT

A 23-year-old Nkayi man has landed in court after what he claimed was a “relationship” with a 13-year-old girl turned into a criminal offence that carries a heavy penalty under the law.

Khulani Nkomo of Mtshatshane Village appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Archie Wochiunga facing a charge of raping a minor, despite claims that the encounter was consensual.

The matter was postponed to 16 December for continuation of trial.

Prosecuting, Nkanyezi Xaba told the court that on 30 July 2025 at around 11PM, Nkomo collected the juvenile from her homestead and took her to his place.

“Nkomo and the complainant were reportedly in a relationship at that time. However, the court noted that the complainant is a minor at law and she cannot consent to having sexual activities,” said Xaba.

The court heard that the pair spent the night together and had intercourse once during the night.

The alleged offence came to light on 2 August 2025 when the girl told her mother who was looking for her.

A police report was made and Nkomo was immediately arrested. The minor was taken to hospital for medical examination. B Metro