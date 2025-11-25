MAN SPENDS NIGHT WITH TEEN, DRAGGED TO COURT

A 23-year-old Nkayi man has landed in court after what he claimed was a “relationship” with a 13-year-old girl turned into a criminal offence that carries a heavy penalty under the law.
Khulani Nkomo
of Mtshatshane Village appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Archie
Wochiunga facing a charge of raping a minor, despite claims that the encounter
was consensual.
The matter was
postponed to 16 December for continuation of trial.
Prosecuting,
Nkanyezi Xaba told the court that on 30 July 2025 at around 11PM, Nkomo
collected the juvenile from her homestead and took her to his place.
“Nkomo and the
complainant were reportedly in a relationship at that time. However, the court
noted that the complainant is a minor at law and she cannot consent to having
sexual activities,” said Xaba.
The court heard
that the pair spent the night together and had intercourse once during the
night.
The alleged
offence came to light on 2 August 2025 when the girl told her mother who was
looking for her.
A police report
was made and Nkomo was immediately arrested. The minor was taken to hospital
for medical examination. B Metro
