NURSE TRAINING : WIDOW SCAMMED OF US$1 700

A Silveira Mission Hospital student nurse is on the run while his colleague has been arrested by the Police for duping Liliosa Jakaza, a widow of US$1 700 after promising to secure two places for her daughters at the hospital’s nursing school.
Also implicated
in the fraud is Wellington Mutisi, a Zanu PF Varakashi4ED national political
commissar. Mutisi allegedly posed as a government minister and referred the
applicants to Masvingo Minister of State, Ezra Chadzamira’s offices at Benjamin
Burombo.
It is common
knowledge that nursing places at all hospitals in Zimbabwe are secured either
by paying US$1 500 to the interviewing panels or through Zanu PF political
gurus who get a number of places reserved for their relatives (an audit can
confirm this).
Police arrested
Thomas Wasosa (36) and he is now in remand prison. Tapiwa Marongere, a former
student nurse who aborted his course and posed as Silveira Mission Hospital
Medical Superintendent, is on the run, according to Police.
Officer
Commanding Bikita, Chief Superintendent Carton Chigona confirmed the case to
Masvingo Mirror but declined to give further details.
The State case
is that Jakaza visited Silveira Mission Hospital in August 2024 where she met a
group of student nurses including Wasosa and enquired how they got places to
train since her daughters aged 18 and 21 had applied many times without getting
a response.
Wasosa later
approached Jakaza alone and asked for her number.
Wasosa called
Jakaza on 3 June 2025 after an advert calling out for nursing students came out
in the media and advised her that the Hospital Superintendent wanted to speak
to her. Marongera then called and told Jakaza to pay US$1 700 as fees for her
two daughters to secure places at Silveira Mission Nursing School.
Jakaza who is a
widow and stays in Bikita then sold four beasts, the only that she had to raise
the amount and allegedly gave Marongere US$1 000 cash at Nyika Growth Point and
sent him US$650 through EcoCash.
Marongere then
instructed Jakaza to send one of her daughters to see ‘Minister Mutisi’ in
Harare with her certificates and she met him at his offices. Mutisi who
contested the 2023 Zanu PF Bikita Ward 9 council primary elections then
instructed the daughter to travel to Masvingo the same night so that she could
meet Chadzamira at 8am the next morning. The daughter allegedly went to
Chadzamira’s office where she found two men there and the PA asked her to leave
her papers in the office. The PA even made some corrections on the papers, it
is alleged.
The three
suspects became evasive as dates for the nursing course approached. Mutisi
later told Jakaza that her daughters had missed the September intake but would
get places in January 2026. He later offered to secure a place for one of the
daughters with the Police but both girls expressed no interest.
Jakaza then
demanded her money back and the trio allegedly promised to return it but they
failed. They later offered to pay in instalments of US$200 but they failed to
pay again and they stopped answering their phones.
It is alleged
that Mutisi has offered Jakaza his stand in Masvingo but she refused. Jakaza
then went to Silveira and reported Wasosa to authorities. Police was called in
and he was arrested. Masvingo Mirror
