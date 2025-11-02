NURSE TRAINING : WIDOW SCAMMED OF US$1 700

A Silveira Mission Hospital student nurse is on the run while his colleague has been arrested by the Police for duping Liliosa Jakaza, a widow of US$1 700 after promising to secure two places for her daughters at the hospital’s nursing school.

Also implicated in the fraud is Wellington Mutisi, a Zanu PF Varakashi4ED national political commissar. Mutisi allegedly posed as a government minister and referred the applicants to Masvingo Minister of State, Ezra Chadzamira’s offices at Benjamin Burombo.

It is common knowledge that nursing places at all hospitals in Zimbabwe are secured either by paying US$1 500 to the interviewing panels or through Zanu PF political gurus who get a number of places reserved for their relatives (an audit can confirm this).

Police arrested Thomas Wasosa (36) and he is now in remand prison. Tapiwa Marongere, a former student nurse who aborted his course and posed as Silveira Mission Hospital Medical Superintendent, is on the run, according to Police.

Officer Commanding Bikita, Chief Superintendent Carton Chigona confirmed the case to Masvingo Mirror but declined to give further details.

The State case is that Jakaza visited Silveira Mission Hospital in August 2024 where she met a group of student nurses including Wasosa and enquired how they got places to train since her daughters aged 18 and 21 had applied many times without getting a response.

Wasosa later approached Jakaza alone and asked for her number.

Wasosa called Jakaza on 3 June 2025 after an advert calling out for nursing students came out in the media and advised her that the Hospital Superintendent wanted to speak to her. Marongera then called and told Jakaza to pay US$1 700 as fees for her two daughters to secure places at Silveira Mission Nursing School.

Jakaza who is a widow and stays in Bikita then sold four beasts, the only that she had to raise the amount and allegedly gave Marongere US$1 000 cash at Nyika Growth Point and sent him US$650 through EcoCash.

Marongere then instructed Jakaza to send one of her daughters to see ‘Minister Mutisi’ in Harare with her certificates and she met him at his offices. Mutisi who contested the 2023 Zanu PF Bikita Ward 9 council primary elections then instructed the daughter to travel to Masvingo the same night so that she could meet Chadzamira at 8am the next morning. The daughter allegedly went to Chadzamira’s office where she found two men there and the PA asked her to leave her papers in the office. The PA even made some corrections on the papers, it is alleged.

The three suspects became evasive as dates for the nursing course approached. Mutisi later told Jakaza that her daughters had missed the September intake but would get places in January 2026. He later offered to secure a place for one of the daughters with the Police but both girls expressed no interest.

Jakaza then demanded her money back and the trio allegedly promised to return it but they failed. They later offered to pay in instalments of US$200 but they failed to pay again and they stopped answering their phones.

It is alleged that Mutisi has offered Jakaza his stand in Masvingo but she refused. Jakaza then went to Silveira and reported Wasosa to authorities. Police was called in and he was arrested. Masvingo Mirror