FIRST LADY : WHIP THEM



First lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa has told parents to use the whip on their children as outlawing corporal punishment is one of the reasons for the spiralling of social problems like early pregnancies, juvenile delinquency, drug abuse and other vices that bedevil the young generation.

Mnangagwa said this when she addressed hundreds of women and school children at her Gota/Nhanga Programme, a cultural and moral restoration initiative to revitalize the nation’s traditions held at Mawungwa Secondary School in Gutu South on Monday.

Mnangagwa joins several high-ranking citizens who have publicly disagreed with a ruling that declared article 60(2) (c) of the Educational Act unconstitutional. In 2018 respected High Court Judge, Joseph Mafusire told children, teachers and parents gathered at a prize giving ceremony at Kutama College that he did not agree with the ban on corporal punishment.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo recently told trade unionists that it was an error to ban corporal punishment. The ban has made it difficult for teachers to maintain discipline in and outside the classroom.

Corporal punishment was banned through a High Court interpretation of the law by two High Court Judges, Justice Esther Muremba in 2015 said corporal punishment was unconstitutional and in 2017, Justice David Mangota went on to strike off sections of the Education Act and Education Disciplinary Regulations of 1985 which legalized corporal punishment.

Mnangagwa told parents that they should whip children on the feet because here chances of injuring them are slim.

She bemoaned the ‘newly found’ children rights, in particular the ban on corporal punishment which has resulted in increased teen pregnancies, drug and substance abuse cases, juvenile delinquency and school dropouts.

“These new freedoms result in unwanted pregnancies, drug and substance abuse cases, school dropouts and juvenile delinquencies. We didn’t have those rights growing up, our parents whipped us into line and we were very disciplined.

“How do we handle these children who are the future? If you whip them, they report you to the Police and can even lie that you wanted to rape them. Whip your children into line. Whip the legs to discipline them,” said Mnangagwa.

The programme started with different programs for boys and girls. The boys’ program was led by chiefs and pastors who taught them traditional values they are expected to uphold while the female program was led by Mnangagwa and elderly women.

Mnangagwa urged parents and teachers not to separate duties given to girls and boys. Carrying out all duties, produced individuals with a better social appreciation.

“It’s important for children to carry out all tasks at the home. Growing as a girl, I herded cattle and I have an appreciation of work done by men. Boys must sweep the yard, wash dishes so that they have an appreciation of the work done by women,” she said. Masvingo Mirror