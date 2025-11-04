MUTANGADURA MURDER : SEVENTH SUSPECT ARRESTED

Police have arrested a seventh suspect on allegations of being part of the gang suspected of killing prominent businessman Joseph Mutangadura.

The suspect, Webster Nhau (51), was arrested at his home in Ruwa.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Webster Nhau, aged 51, in connection with the robbery and murder of businessman Joseph Mutangadura, aged 67, on August 17, 2025, at Mutangadura Hideout Farm, Ruwa. The suspect was arrested near his residence along Dustan Road, Ruwa, on November 2, 2025. The police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the case,” he said.

Last week, two men with several pending armed robbery cases were also arrested in connection with the case.

Tariro Mutsamanye (34) and Dexter Tinashe Mugaro (31), who have been in custody awaiting the finalisation of several cases in which they face various accusations related to armed robberies, appeared before Harare regional magistrate, Mrs Marewanazvo Gofa.

They were remanded in custody until next month and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court, as they are facing a third schedule offence.

Four other suspected armed robbers have already been arrested in connection with the case. Among these armed robbers are two brothers, and the police have indicated that the gang members appear to be related.

The gang raided Mutangadura Hideout on August 17.

Around 11:15 pm, security guard Bonus Kadiwa, who was on duty, heard dogs barking and went to investigate. He spotted two men crawling near the gardener’s cottage towards the main house. He was grabbed from behind and threatened with a pistol.

The suspects, armed with claw bars, hammers, and pistols, forced Kadiwa to march around the house before breaking down the north-facing main door to gain entry. Kadiwa then realised there were seven attackers, all wearing balaclavas. They confiscated his cellphone and left one suspect to guard him while the other six ransacked the house.

The suspects broke into the master bedroom, where they encountered Mutangadura. A single gunshot was fired, hitting the businessman in the chest and killing him instantly.

Police announced this week that they recovered the pistol used to kill Mutangadura. The same firearm was used to kill a police officer in Sanyati recently. Herald