WOMAN KILLED IN FREAK ACCIDENT

Two men have been sentenced to three years behind bars after a careless moment with a parked car claimed a woman’s life.

Rasper Musekiwa (33) and Collen Chingaya (38) were convicted of culpable homicide by the Rusape Magistrates’ Court for the fatal blunder that occurred at Chimharize Village under Chief Chikore.

On 14 July 2024, Chingaya parked his vehicle but failed to engage the handbrake and left the ignition key on. He told Musekiwa to remove the keys. Instead, Musekiwa turned on the engine, sending the car lurching forward.

The vehicle struck a woman, leaving her with fractures on the pelvis and left knee. She tragically died on the way to hospital from internal bleeding.

Authorities have slammed the duo’s reckless conduct, warning motorists against carelessness and allowing unlicensed people to handle vehicles.

“Vehicles are machines that should never be entrusted to unlicensed drivers,” the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) cautioned.

The authority urged motorists to be alert and responsible to prevent avoidable deaths on the road. H Metro