WOMAN KILLED IN FREAK ACCIDENT

Two men have been sentenced to three years behind bars after a careless moment with a parked car claimed a woman’s life.
Rasper Musekiwa
(33) and Collen Chingaya (38) were convicted of culpable homicide by the Rusape
Magistrates’ Court for the fatal blunder that occurred at Chimharize Village
under Chief Chikore.
On 14 July
2024, Chingaya parked his vehicle but failed to engage the handbrake and left
the ignition key on. He told Musekiwa to remove the keys. Instead, Musekiwa
turned on the engine, sending the car lurching forward.
The vehicle
struck a woman, leaving her with fractures on the pelvis and left knee. She
tragically died on the way to hospital from internal bleeding.
Authorities
have slammed the duo’s reckless conduct, warning motorists against carelessness
and allowing unlicensed people to handle vehicles.
“Vehicles are
machines that should never be entrusted to unlicensed drivers,” the National
Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) cautioned.
The authority
urged motorists to be alert and responsible to prevent avoidable deaths on the
road. H Metro
