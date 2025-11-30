MASKIRI : I'M SORRY

Rapper Maskiri has apologised to his fans, fellow musicians and his business partners after he spent two days in police custody having been arrested for failing to honour his part of the bargain in a goats deal.
Maskiri
fulfilled his promise by handing over five goats to a representative of
Tonderai Chisoro, a US-based Zimbabwean who filed criminal charges against the
musician.
“I sincerely
apologise to Mukoma Tonde, Mash Goats and my fans for my conduct.
“The good thing
is that we have been able to amicably solve the problem to the satisfaction of
all concerned parties.
“It has been a
difficult chapter but it wasn’t without its lessons. The two days in detention
actually gave me time to introspect.”
He added: “It
is in times like these that you realise how important freedom is, something
that we take for granted when we have it and we are walking freely. You also
realise who is in your corner.”
He made
reference to a phone call he received from Stunner and Olinda Chapel while he
was at Chitungwiza Police Station.
“At least, they
were there to assure me that should all other plans fail, they would pay back
the US$1 500 l owed Chisoro.
“It was then
that l realised they are still friends with me at heart and in mind.”
Now Maskiri
says his focus is now on the release, during the second week of this month, of
a blockbuster new track.
He said fans
should not rule him out using his artistic genius to compose a song based on
the goats’ experience. The two parties
were brought together following the intervention of Mash Goats, an organisation
that Maskiri represents.
At the handover
ceremony, Chisoro was represented by David Makubi while Trevor Makunike stood
in for Mash Goats.
“Early Saturday
morning l received a call from Mash Goats advising me that my animals were
ready for collection,” said Chisoro.
“I then alerted
my brother, Makubi, who is on the ground, and necessary arrangements were made
to go to their pens in Rainham.
“They (Mash
Goats) facilitated all the paperwork, including police clearance and, as we
speak, the goats are now in their new home in Masvingo.”
He added: “It
is just unfortunate it had to come to this… police, courts and all, but l think
it’s something that could have been avoided had we pursued proper communication
channels.
“I have a lot
of respect for Maskiri as a musician…in fact l love his music, but then when it
comes to business, things ought to be done professionally.
“Kwatiri kuno
kumarimuka mukoma, tiri musango, saka padiki patinenge takwanisa kubatanidza,
chishuwo ndechekuti tigadzire misha tigowana zvinotiraramisa kana nguva
yakwana.
“I have always
had an interest in goat rearing because of their ability to multiply in a short
time space, hence the little research l did led me to Maskiri.
“Now who knows,
nekuvimbika kwavazoratidza uku ndichawanikwa ndichikudza danga rangu
kuburikidza kutenga dzimwe mbudzi zhinji kwavari, maybe even recommending my
friends to them.” H Metro
