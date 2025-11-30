MASKIRI : I'M SORRY



Rapper Maskiri has apologised to his fans, fellow musicians and his business partners after he spent two days in police custody having been arrested for failing to honour his part of the bargain in a goats deal.

Maskiri fulfilled his promise by handing over five goats to a representative of Tonderai Chisoro, a US-based Zimbabwean who filed criminal charges against the musician.

“I sincerely apologise to Mukoma Tonde, Mash Goats and my fans for my conduct.

“The good thing is that we have been able to amicably solve the problem to the satisfaction of all concerned parties.

“It has been a difficult chapter but it wasn’t without its lessons. The two days in detention actually gave me time to introspect.”

He added: “It is in times like these that you realise how important freedom is, something that we take for granted when we have it and we are walking freely. You also realise who is in your corner.”

He made reference to a phone call he received from Stunner and Olinda Chapel while he was at Chitungwiza Police Station.

“At least, they were there to assure me that should all other plans fail, they would pay back the US$1 500 l owed Chisoro.

“It was then that l realised they are still friends with me at heart and in mind.”

Now Maskiri says his focus is now on the release, during the second week of this month, of a blockbuster new track.

He said fans should not rule him out using his artistic genius to compose a song based on the goats’ experience. The two parties were brought together following the intervention of Mash Goats, an organisation that Maskiri represents.

At the handover ceremony, Chisoro was represented by David Makubi while Trevor Makunike stood in for Mash Goats.

“Early Saturday morning l received a call from Mash Goats advising me that my animals were ready for collection,” said Chisoro.

“I then alerted my brother, Makubi, who is on the ground, and necessary arrangements were made to go to their pens in Rainham.

“They (Mash Goats) facilitated all the paperwork, including police clearance and, as we speak, the goats are now in their new home in Masvingo.”

He added: “It is just unfortunate it had to come to this… police, courts and all, but l think it’s something that could have been avoided had we pursued proper communication channels.

“I have a lot of respect for Maskiri as a musician…in fact l love his music, but then when it comes to business, things ought to be done professionally.

“Kwatiri kuno kumarimuka mukoma, tiri musango, saka padiki patinenge takwanisa kubatanidza, chishuwo ndechekuti tigadzire misha tigowana zvinotiraramisa kana nguva yakwana.

“I have always had an interest in goat rearing because of their ability to multiply in a short time space, hence the little research l did led me to Maskiri.

“Now who knows, nekuvimbika kwavazoratidza uku ndichawanikwa ndichikudza danga rangu kuburikidza kutenga dzimwe mbudzi zhinji kwavari, maybe even recommending my friends to them.” H Metro