MAGAYA TO BE DRAGGED TO COURT TODAY

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) founder, Prophet Walter Magaya is expected in court today.

He was arrested on Saturday morning by a crack team from the ZRP for “several reports of rape and fraud.” A statement from police promised more details but there was nothing further on the case as of late yesterday.

As a result of his arrest, Prophet Magaya missed yesterday’s church service.

However, despite the current settings, the church continued with plans for the Night of Turnaround scheduled for this Saturday.

And while the rest of Zimbabwe is anxious on the court case, PHD members gathered yesterday to celebrate their leader.

Some members went as far as viewing the incident as a fulfillment of scripture and a testament to his ministry.

One of his overseers, Timothy Marasha, took to the pulpit to deliver a sermon aimed at inspiring hope among the congregation.

Opening the Bible to Luke 4:1, which states, “Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, left the Jordan and was led by the Spirit into the wilderness,” Overseer Timmy drew parallels between the prophet’s experience and the biblical narrative of Jesus’ 40 days of fasting and temptation.

When H-Metro visited Prophet Magaya at the police holding cells, he appeared reluctant to speak, offering only a brief statement: “This is where I am; that is all I can say.”

At the police holding cells, only his wife, mother and lawyer were allowed to visit him. Herald