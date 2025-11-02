JUDGE ENDS TWO-YEAR HOLY WAR

The High Court has imposed punitive costs on Assemblies of God-Back to God (AoGBTG) after it withdrew its case against another church, Assemblies of God-Spiritual Movement (AoGSM), which it sought to evict from its headquarters in Marondera.
The ruling by
Justice Regis Dembure has effectively ended a two-year holy war that began in
2023 over the ownership of Stand Number 2666T, Rujeko Township, Marondera.
However, the
withdrawal occurred after the trial had already started, and the plaintiff’s
main witness, Nathan Sethlako, had been cross-examined by the defendant’s
counsel, Lincoln Majogo of Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners.
In the eviction
summons under R-HCH5359-23, AoGSM was cited as the first defendant, while
clerics Luckymore Zinyama, Phillip Zinyama, and David Makwindi were named as
additional defendants.
Chipo Maphosa
of Maposa-Mahlangu Attorneys represented the plaintiff.
Following the
application for withdrawal, Justice Dembure noted that costs on a higher scale
are punitive in nature and reserved for special circumstances. The judge
remarked that punitive costs were warranted in this case due to the plaintiff’s
conduct.
In his ruling,
Justice Dembure observed that the plaintiff had been made aware in previous
interlocutory judgments of the need to provide documentation proving their
rights to the property.
Despite these
warnings, the plaintiff persisted with the case.
The defendants
contended that the withdrawal was prompted solely by the cross-examination,
which revealed fundamental weaknesses in the plaintiff’s case.
The judge
further cautioned litigants against abusing court processes, highlighting the
unnecessary waste of time for the court, other citizens, and the defendants.
Justice Dembure
also warned church leaders to be sensible when contemplating legal action,
considering the associated costs.
He ultimately
awarded punitive costs against the plaintiff. “The application for leave to
withdraw the matter be and is hereby granted.
“The matter
having been withdrawn be and is hereby struck off the roll and the plaintiff
shall pay the defendants’ wasted costs on a legal practitioner and client
scale,” noted Justice Dembure.
In its summons
filed in 2023, AoG-BTG, represented by Sethlako, alleged that AoG-SM had
seceded from the Marondera Assembly.
The plaintiff
claimed it had exclusive rights to occupy the first defendant’s head office,
located at Stand 2666T, Rujeko Township, Marondera, but failed to specify the
documents that granted it such rights.
When the
defendant requested further particulars regarding these details, the plaintiff
responded that it had a lease agreement with the Municipality of Marondera,
entered into “in or about 1978-1980.”
However, on
October 27, the plaintiff applied to amend its response, substituting “lease
agreement” with “agreement of sale.”
Neither the
lease agreement nor the agreement of sale was ever produced in court.
During his
testimony, Sethlako claimed that the plaintiff had lost its lease agreement or
agreement of sale, and attempts to recover copies from the Municipality of
Marondera were unsuccessful.
Under
cross-examination, Sethlako conceded that he had not provided any evidence of
correspondence with the Marondera City Council.
The parties
were scheduled to resume the trial on October 30, for the continuation of
cross-examination when the plaintiff unexpectedly announced its withdrawal of
the summons, citing “hurdles that the plaintiff had encountered.”
The defendants
then sought costs on a higher scale. Herald
