MAGAYA SPEAKS FROM JAIL

Prophet Magaya has told his followers at PHD Ministries that the legal challenges he is facing are necessary for the benefit of his spirit and his mission as a prophet.

He was remanded in custody yesterday in a case in which he is facing five accounts of rape and 13 counts of fraud.

Magaya has been in custody since he was arrested in a dramatic police raid at his prayer mountain in the early hours of Saturday.

He was arrested together with his wife, Tendai, who was released on US$500 bail yesterday.

However, Harare regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa said she had no jurisdiction to grant Magaya bail, in the rape case, since this was a third schedule offence.

Magaya is set to miss PHD’s Night of Turnaround, which is set for Friday at the ministry’s headquarters in Waterfalls, Harare.

PHD Ministries annual Night of Turnaround is one of the biggest events on their calendar and has traditionally attracted the biggest number of people.

It has in the past attracted followers from neighbouring countries – South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique and Namibia.

However, it would be interesting to see the impact that Magaya’s legal woes will have on the attendance this week.

In an audio message posted on the PHD WhatsApp group, Magaya addressed the legal woes he is facing.

“I am carrying a big cross right now which is necessary for growth and deliverance of your life, come for the night of turnaround,” he said.

“The trial I am facing is for the benefit of my spirit, sanctification, my uplift.”

He has been fasting and praying for several days, during the countdown to the Night of Turnaround, before events took a dramatic turn on Saturday morning.

Magaya’s fasting was expected to end today.

There has been concern that the Night of Turnaround could be shelved this year in the wake of the legal challenges facing Magaya.

However, one of the most senior figures at PHD, Overseer Admire Mango, said they will not postpone the event.

“The Night of Turnaround will go ahead, regardless of our leader’s current situation,” he said.

“We respect the laws of our country and await the course of justice.

“It’s essential that we honour court proceedings.

“This is a phase beyond our control but we trust that God is in complete command.”

He urged the PHD Ministry family to remain steadfast in their faith and in praying for their leader’s freedom.

On Sunday, PHD senior leader Timothy Marasha delivered a sermon at the church, drawing inspiration from Luke 4:1. H Metro