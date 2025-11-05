MAN VANISHES WITH BORROWED CAR

Detectives in Gweru have recovered a Mazda Axella that was stolen after a man allegedly borrowed it under the pretext of attending a funeral, only to disappear with it.
According to
police on 18 September Sabelo Sibanda (42) asked to borrow the vehicle, saying
he was rushing to a funeral. He never returned.
On 1 November,
CID Gweru officers tracked down and recovered the car. However, Sibanda himself
is nowhere to be found.
Police said
Sibanda is now on the run and a wanted person.
The police
appealed to members of the public to help locate him.
“Anyone with
information is urged to report at any Police Station,” read a police statement
on X.
