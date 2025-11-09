MAGAYA : A HIT IN PRISON

Self-proclaimed prophet Walter Magaya is said to have become the centre of attraction at Harare Remand Prison where he is incarcerated while awaiting trial for alleged rape and fraud.

Magaya, who was arrested on November 1 together with his wife, will take his fight for freedom to the High Court where he has applied for bail.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police yesterday said it was receiving several calls from people outside the country, who wanted to report cases of alleged rape, assault and fraud against the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder.

It has since emerged that Magaya is already commanding a huge following among fellow inmates, who believe that his prayers could help them out of their problems in the dungeon.

He is said to be overwhelmed by many inmates seeking his prayers and blessings.

He is said to be overwhelmed by many inmates seeking his prayers and blessings. The football loving ‘prophet’ is now holding “crusades, which are attended by hundreds of accused persons.

An accused person who was released Friday on bail said Magaya had paid bail for many prisoners, who were struggling to raise money to secure their freedom.

“I got bail money from the prophet,” said the former Harare Remand Prison inmate.

“He has assisted many people with money and even lawyers.

“I tell you that man is a humble man of God.”

Another released inmate said: “I was in remand for over five months over allegations of armed robbery. I made attempts to be released on bail but all failed...”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said some of Magaya’s alleged victims were in various countries and were reaching out to law enforcement agents following his dramatic arrest.

“Please take note that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has availed cellphone number 0776 830 226, National Complaints number (0242) 703631 and WhatsApp number, 0712 800 197 for anyone to freely report and allow the Zimbabwe Republic Police to conduct investigations,” police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, said in a statement.

“Victims in Zimbabwe, South Africa, United Kingdom, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia or any country are urged to feel free to report.

“For those victims in South Africa, please feel free to go to the local Police Station to report and have your statement notarized and formally submitted to the Zimbabwean Embassy.”

Nyathi warned individuals and syndicates trying to intimidate witnesses and complainants that they would be charged for obstruction of justice. Standard