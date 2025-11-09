MAGAYA : A HIT IN PRISON

Self-proclaimed prophet Walter Magaya is said to have become the centre of attraction at Harare Remand Prison where he is incarcerated while awaiting trial for alleged rape and fraud.
Magaya, who was
arrested on November 1 together with his wife, will take his fight for freedom
to the High Court where he has applied for bail.
The Zimbabwe
Republic Police yesterday said it was receiving several calls from people
outside the country, who wanted to report cases of alleged rape, assault and
fraud against the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder.
It has since
emerged that Magaya is already commanding a huge following among fellow
inmates, who believe that his prayers could help them out of their problems in
the dungeon.
Magaya, who
commands a huge following, is being held in the D class section of Harare
remand prison on allegations of rape and fraud.
He is said to
be overwhelmed by many inmates seeking his prayers and blessings. The football
loving ‘prophet’ is now holding “crusades, which are attended by hundreds of
accused persons.
An accused
person who was released Friday on bail
said Magaya had paid bail for many prisoners, who were struggling to raise
money to secure their freedom.
“I got bail
money from the prophet,” said the former Harare Remand Prison inmate.
“He has
assisted many people with money and even lawyers.
“I tell you
that man is a humble man of God.”
Another
released inmate said: “I was in remand for over five months over allegations of
armed robbery. I made attempts to be released on bail but all failed...”
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said some of
Magaya’s alleged victims were in various countries and were reaching out to law
enforcement agents following his dramatic arrest.
“Please take
note that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has availed cellphone number 0776 830
226, National Complaints number (0242) 703631 and WhatsApp number, 0712 800 197
for anyone to freely report and allow the Zimbabwe Republic Police to conduct
investigations,” police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi, said in a statement.
“Victims in
Zimbabwe, South Africa, United Kingdom, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa,
Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia or any country are urged to feel free to report.
“For those
victims in South Africa, please feel free to go to the local Police Station to
report and have your statement notarized and formally submitted to the
Zimbabwean Embassy.”
Nyathi warned
individuals and syndicates trying to intimidate witnesses and complainants that
they would be charged for obstruction of justice. Standard
