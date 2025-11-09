HOUSE BOMBING : COPS DID NOTHING, SAYS ZANU PF ACTIVIST

A Zanu PF activist, who challenged President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s legitimacy as leader of the ruling party, says he has given up on the police finding the culprits who petrol-bombed his house in October 2022. Unknown suspects petrol-bombed Sybeth Musengezi’s house in Harare, destroying property worth several thousands of dollars.
At the time, he
had filed another High Court application seeking an order to block Zanu PF from
holding its congress.
He is one of
the many government critics whose houses have been petrol-bombed by unknown
suspects.
Recently, the
Sapes Trust conference room was bombed hours before opposition politicians were
scheduled to hold a press briefing at the venue.
The aborted
press conference had been called by opposition politicians to respond to Zanu
PF’s alleged bid to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office from 2029 to 2030. The
house of another activist Gilbert Mbwende was also bombed on the same night.
Sapes Trust
director Ibbo Mandaza told The Standard last week that there has been no update
from the police on the status of investigations surrounding his office attack.
In an interview
with The Standard, Musenegzi said he has also not received any joy from the
police since 2022.
“I didn’t get
any help or justice from the police,” he said.
“They refused
to investigate the list of suspects that I gave them after receiving
information from reliable sources that the suspects are the ones involved in
the bombing.
“However, the
investigation officers said that they needed clearance first from Zanu PF HQ to enable them to investigate the
suspects since the suspects hold respectable offices in the party and
government” Musengezi said he was tossed from one office to the next until he
gave up.
“I tried to
follow up for almost a year with the anti-terrorism unit stationed at Harare
Central Police Station, who were handling the case,” he said. “I was always
referred to different police officers until I got tired and just left it
hanging.”
Activist Obert
Masaraure said it was concerning that police have failed to provide Zimbabweans
with any meaningful update on the investigations into the house bombings.
“It is widely
known that a basic forensic expert could quickly decipher the identity, year,
and place of manufacture of the explosive device,” he said.
“Armed with
this information, the state could easily identify the official organizations or
departments authorised to import such devices. “The silence from the state on
this matter completely erodes public confidence in its constitutional role as
the ultimate protector of its citizens.
“Unarmed, tax-paying citizens who fund the
state for security find themselves exposed and vulnerable when the state
deliberately fails to act.”
No comment
could be obtained from the police. Standard
