FUGITIVE KILLER TO FACE MORE CHARGES

Convicted fugitive killer Peter Dube, who shot and killed two people in Gweru in 2021, may face additional charges following observations made by a High Court judge during his trial.
Dube was
convicted last week on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.
He was found
guilty of fatally shooting Shelton Chiduku and Gamuchirai Madungwe at
point-blank range at No. 11 Bensen Flats in Gweru.
The State
revealed that Dube also attempted to kill his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and
her sister, Nyaradzo Nharingo, which contributed to the four counts against
him.
During the
trial, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi noted that the prosecution had failed to file
additional murder charges concerning the injuries sustained by Nyaradzo, who
later died from her wounds.
“I must mention
right from the onset that there are a couple of issues that we found
unsettling,” said Justice Mutevedzi.
“Why then that
death was not added to the list of the murders can only be explained by the
prosecution.”
The judge also
highlighted the role of Dube’s senior wife, Nomatter Chiwawa, in aiding his
escape after the killings.
“By aiding the
accused to escape, his senior wife in one way or another possibly committed a
crime,” he said, questioning why no action had been taken against her.
Dube had
claimed that his actions were spontaneous, triggered by a mental disorder.
However, Justice Mutevedzi concluded that Dube acted deliberately, fully aware
of his actions when he shot Shelton and Gamuchirai and inflicted serious
injuries on Nyasha and Nyaradzo.
“He did not
provide any evidence of having been mentally ill before the commission of the
crimes as was required of him,” the judge remarked.
Justice
Mutevedzi rejected Dube’s defence, describing it as a futile attempt to evade
responsibility for his actions.
“In the end, we
are forced to reject the accused’s defence not only as a futile attempt to
escape responsibility for his criminal behaviour but as a palpably false
story,” he said.
The prosecution
successfully proved Dube’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt on the charges of
murder and attempted murder.
Dube now awaits
sentencing, with the possibility of facing further charges for the death of
Nyaradzo and the complicity of his wife.
