FUGITIVE KILLER TO FACE MORE CHARGES



Convicted fugitive killer Peter Dube, who shot and killed two people in Gweru in 2021, may face additional charges following observations made by a High Court judge during his trial.

Dube was convicted last week on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

He was found guilty of fatally shooting Shelton Chiduku and Gamuchirai Madungwe at point-blank range at No. 11 Bensen Flats in Gweru.

The State revealed that Dube also attempted to kill his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and her sister, Nyaradzo Nharingo, which contributed to the four counts against him.

During the trial, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi noted that the prosecution had failed to file additional murder charges concerning the injuries sustained by Nyaradzo, who later died from her wounds.

“I must mention right from the onset that there are a couple of issues that we found unsettling,” said Justice Mutevedzi.

“Why then that death was not added to the list of the murders can only be explained by the prosecution.”

The judge also highlighted the role of Dube’s senior wife, Nomatter Chiwawa, in aiding his escape after the killings.

“By aiding the accused to escape, his senior wife in one way or another possibly committed a crime,” he said, questioning why no action had been taken against her.

Dube had claimed that his actions were spontaneous, triggered by a mental disorder. However, Justice Mutevedzi concluded that Dube acted deliberately, fully aware of his actions when he shot Shelton and Gamuchirai and inflicted serious injuries on Nyasha and Nyaradzo.

“He did not provide any evidence of having been mentally ill before the commission of the crimes as was required of him,” the judge remarked.

Justice Mutevedzi rejected Dube’s defence, describing it as a futile attempt to evade responsibility for his actions.

“In the end, we are forced to reject the accused’s defence not only as a futile attempt to escape responsibility for his criminal behaviour but as a palpably false story,” he said.

The prosecution successfully proved Dube’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt on the charges of murder and attempted murder.

Dube now awaits sentencing, with the possibility of facing further charges for the death of Nyaradzo and the complicity of his wife. Herald