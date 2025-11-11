DANGOTE TO MEET ED TODAY

Africa’s wealthiest man, Mr Aliko Dangote, arrives in Zimbabwe today for high-level talks regarding a potential investment of up to US$1 billion to establish a major industrial complex encompassing cement manufacturing, limestone and coal mining, and power generation.

President Mnangagwa is expected to hold talks with Mr Dangote while the billionaire businessman will also engage several senior Government officials to fine-tune details of the proposed ventures.

The discussions will likely cover key aspects such as mining concessions, licencing, taxation, expert work permits, investment guarantees and broader mutual benefits for both parties.

Mr Dangote plans to set up a cement plant supported by a limestone quarry and grinding unit, alongside a coal mine and power station.

The combined projects are estimated to cost between US$800 million and US$1 billion.

In an interview, Presidential Investment Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara confirmed today’s visit.

“I can confirm that Mr Dangote will meet the President tomorrow. He will also meet other senior officials from the Ministries of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Industry and Commerce, as well as Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.”

Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (ZIDA) chief executive officer Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo said the growing interest in investing in Zimbabwe over the past few years is testament to the attractive policies being implemented by the Government.

“We have noted growing interest from investors across Africa, who are exploring opportunities in Zimbabwe, and we welcome such engagements as part of a broader dialogue on regional cooperation and industrial growth,” he said.

“Zimbabwe’s investment agenda is focused on creating long-term value for its citizens through job creation, infrastructure development and technology transfer. As with all investment missions, the ultimate goal is to ensure that these engagements translate into inclusive and broad-based growth.”

Economist Mr Persistence Gwanyanya said reforms being implemented by the Government to attract investment and the ease of doing business were paying off.

“Given the country’s richness in natural resources, it’s unsurprising that Africa’s richest man continues to show interest in investing in Zimbabwe.

“Let us hope this time he will settle for something. We understand Mr Dangote has strong interests and footprints in the manufacturing sector, specifically sugar, cement, among others and opportunities to invest in these areas are abundant

“Interestingly, Mr Dangote’s renewed interest in Zimbabwe comes at a time when the Government has embarked on aggressive ease of doing business reforms, which may be viewed as a positive response by the international investment community to this policy.”

Mr Dangote previously visited Zimbabwe in 2015 and 2018 in a bid to invest in the same areas.

Since then, Zimbabwe has become an attractive tourism and investment destination owing to the Second Republic’s efforts to create a conducive business environment. Herald