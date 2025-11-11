FUGITIVE FLEES TO CHINA

A fugitive Chinese national, who fled Zimbabwe while facing theft charges, is being accused of spearheading a smear campaign aimed at discrediting his former business associates and destabilising a joint mining venture.

He Qinggang, who was working for Podhill (Private) Limited, escaped to China early this year after he was released on summons by the police in Gweru.

He had been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly US$4 800 from the company’s bank account — an offence recorded under RRB 248/03/25 at ZRP Gweru Central.

Police sources confirmed that he vanished shortly after being granted temporary release, failing to appear in court as required.

He’s whereabouts remained unknown until recently, when his name resurfaced in what industry insiders describe as a “well-orchestrated campaign” to damage the reputation of Podhill’s majority shareholder, Generous Resources (Pvt) Ltd and its chairperson, Zuo Wenzhong.

Investigations indicate that the fallout between Zuo and He — together with his uncle, Li Yajun — marked the beginning of a bitter feud that has spilled across borders.

Sources close to the matter allege that after leaving Zimbabwe, He and Li conspired to fabricate documents suggesting that Podhill had smuggled over 120 kilogrammes of gold, worth nearly US$10 million, out of the country.

The sensational allegations, which were published in some sections of the local media, were reportedly based on AI-generated documents designed to appear authentic.

The purported “evidence” quickly circulated online, raising alarm within the mining industry and prompting a preliminary inquiry by law enforcement authorities, which has since confirmed there is no record of such a smuggling operation.

Podhill (Private) Limited is a joint venture between Generous Resources (Pvt) Ltd (which holds 60% shareholding) and Milhub (Pvt) Ltd, which owns 40%.

Milhub’s principal shareholders are Mohamad Taleb and Mohamad Karim, both Australian nationals with long-standing business interests in Zimbabwe.

Speaking to this publication, Taleb expressed concern over the reputational and financial harm caused by the false allegations.

“I have worked and invested in Zimbabwe for over 20 years, contributing to local employment and development. It is heartbreaking to see malicious lies being spread by people who once benefited from this partnership,” Taleb said.

“The false story has not only disrupted operations but also shaken investor confidence. Our shareholders are innocent, yet we are now battling to repair the damage caused by a fugitive who is trying to settle old scores.”

The controversy has sent ripples through the mining community, with stakeholders warning that such false reports could deter foreign investment in Zimbabwe’s gold sector.

Meanwhile, police have maintained that He remains a wanted person in connection with the theft case and could face another charge related to the dissemination of false information. Newsday