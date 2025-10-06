ZUPCO DRIVER KILLS PEDESTRIAN

A Zupco driver was jailed for causing the death of a cyclist in a shocking road accident in Hwange.

Thandani Mahlangu (42) appeared before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court after being convicted of culpable homicide.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), “On the 17th of September 2025, around 1900 hours, the offender was driving a ZUPCO Dragon bus along the Cross Dete-Binga road. At the 85km peg along the road at Simwemwe village, the offender came across two cyclists and hit one of them who then died on the spot. The offender was speeding and failed to keep a proper lookout as he was driving.”

Mahlangu was fined US$400 or serve six months in prison if he fails to pay. He was also prohibited from driving for 24 months and his class one licence was cancelled.

The NPAZ warned that negligent driving is claiming lives at an alarming rate. “We urge all road users to take extreme caution on the roads to save lives,” the statement read.