ZUPCO DRIVER KILLS PEDESTRIAN

A Zupco driver was jailed for causing the death of a cyclist in a shocking road accident in Hwange.
Thandani
Mahlangu (42) appeared before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court after being
convicted of culpable homicide.
According to
the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), “On the 17th of
September 2025, around 1900 hours, the offender was driving a ZUPCO Dragon bus
along the Cross Dete-Binga road. At the 85km peg along the road at Simwemwe
village, the offender came across two cyclists and hit one of them who then
died on the spot. The offender was speeding and failed to keep a proper lookout
as he was driving.”
Mahlangu was
fined US$400 or serve six months in prison if he fails to pay. He was also
prohibited from driving for 24 months and his class one licence was cancelled.
The NPAZ warned
that negligent driving is claiming lives at an alarming rate. “We urge all road
users to take extreme caution on the roads to save lives,” the statement read.
