TWO BOYS DROWN AS CANOE CAPSIZES

Two Gutu boys aged 15 and 14 drowned in Ruti Dam last Thursday after a homemade wooden canoe they were crossing the dam in to attend a Johane Masowe Apostolic Sect church capsized midway.
Masvingo Police
Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe confirmed the incident to Masvingo Mirror.
Dhewa
identified the deceased as Tadiwanashe Songo (15) and Trysome Chenjerai (14)
from Bhasera.
“Let’s avoid
shortcuts to cross rivers and dams to prevent loss of life,” warned Dhewa.
Circumstances
are that Songo, Chenjerai, Enoch Pachavo (19) and a minor (13) wanted to attend
a church service in Buhera.
The quartet
attempted to cross Ruti Dam using a homemade wooden canoe around 2pm and the
canoe capsized.
Pachavo and the
minor managed to swim to safety and informed church members.
Rescue efforts
were not made immediately as a storm hit the dam.
A body was
found floating the next day and congregants assumed it was Chenjerai. The body
was retrieved and buried.
Police’s sub
aqua unit came on Friday and retrieved the remaining body. It was then
established that Chenjerai’s family had buried Songo who was exhumed and
reburied. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment