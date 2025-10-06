TWO BOYS DROWN AS CANOE CAPSIZES

Two Gutu boys aged 15 and 14 drowned in Ruti Dam last Thursday after a homemade wooden canoe they were crossing the dam in to attend a Johane Masowe Apostolic Sect church capsized midway.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson, Inspector Kudakwashe confirmed the incident to Masvingo Mirror.

Dhewa identified the deceased as Tadiwanashe Songo (15) and Trysome Chenjerai (14) from Bhasera.

“Let’s avoid shortcuts to cross rivers and dams to prevent loss of life,” warned Dhewa.

Circumstances are that Songo, Chenjerai, Enoch Pachavo (19) and a minor (13) wanted to attend a church service in Buhera.

The quartet attempted to cross Ruti Dam using a homemade wooden canoe around 2pm and the canoe capsized.

Pachavo and the minor managed to swim to safety and informed church members.

Rescue efforts were not made immediately as a storm hit the dam.

A body was found floating the next day and congregants assumed it was Chenjerai. The body was retrieved and buried.

Police’s sub aqua unit came on Friday and retrieved the remaining body. It was then established that Chenjerai’s family had buried Songo who was exhumed and reburied. Masvingo Mirror