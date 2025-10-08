ZIM PERMITS EXTENDED IN SA

In a move bringing relief to thousands of Zimbabwean nationals living in South Africa, Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber has extended the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) until May 28, 2027.

The announcement was formalized through the Minister’s Immigration Directive No. 21 of 2025, seen by IOL, and affects approximately 180,000 ZEP holders living in South Africa.

The ZEP programme, first introduced in 2017, was designed to regularize the status of Zimbabwean nationals residing in South Africa under the previous Zimbabwean Dispensation Permit. However, in December 2021, the Department of Home Affairs announced the discontinuation of ZEP, giving holders until December 31, 2022, to transition to other visa categories.

That decision faced legal challenges, and in 2023, the Johannesburg High Court ruled that the termination of ZEP had been unlawful, directing the government to reconsider the matter through a fair and lawful process.

The latest extension grants ZEP holders several protections:

Protection from deportation: Holders cannot be arrested, detained, or deported for lacking a valid exemption certificate.

Entry and exit flexibility: ZEP holders may enter and depart South Africa under certain conditions while complying with other entry requirements.

Simplified application process: When applying for other visas or temporary permits, holders are not required to produce a valid exemption certificate.

The government has also indicated that consultations with affected ZEP holders and stakeholders will continue to determine the long-term future of the program. The Immigration Advisory Board is being reactivated to ensure compliance with the High Court’s directive and facilitate fair consultation.

The extension provides ZEP holders with crucial time to regularize their immigration status, apply for mainstream visas, or make arrangements to leave South Africa. Officials emphasize that this move demonstrates the government’s commitment to a lawful and fair immigration process.

ZEP holders are encouraged to consult the Department of Home Affairs for further guidance and updates. IOL