TENDAI BITI : MUTODI'S MISTAKE

By Tendai Biti
The abrupt removal of Zanu PF MP Honourable Energy Mutodi @energymutodi as chair of parliament's Budget & Finance Committee is an abject unconstitutional overreach by a desperate canterkarous cartel that has captured the State and will do everything legally and extra legally to perpetuate its vice like grip on the public coffers of this country .
Members of
Parliament have a constitutional obligation to hold the Executive and every
other institution to account in terms of section 119 of the constitution.
Further Members
of Parliament have absolute privilege, and an unfettered right to feeedom of
expression when they stand and debate in the chambers of the August House.
Honourable Mutodi enjoys this constitutional protection. He has an obligation to raise a matter of great national interest.
The issue of
George Tongesai Guvamatanga, Ministry of Finance permanent secretary, and the
alleged bribes he is demanding is a matter in the public domain and requires
parliamentary scrutiny.
The issue of
direct payments being made directly by Treasury to suppliers oblivious of line
Ministries, Departments and Agencies has been captured in the Auditor General's
Reports.
In 2024 alone,
US$2 billion of payments were made directly by Mr Guvamatanga is his role and
capacity as the Paymaster General .
Yet Treasury
instructions, which he supervises, the Public Finance Management Act and the
constitution clearly proscribe the same.
In other words , Hon. Mutodi did not disclose anything knew. Everything he uttered in Parliament was a matter of direct and implicit public knowledge .
His mistake was his purported retraction and apology. Understandbly as a loyal member of Zanu PF, it would be expecting too much from the same.
A mosquito can
not cure malaria.
Be that as it
may, Honourable Mutodi’s removal is a direct attack on the constitution, which
gives autonomy to the institution of Parliament.
It is a direct
attack on Parliament itself .
That the
Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda is the author and mover of such blatant
illegality reflects his desperate co- option in the toxic and ill fated 2030
agenda, and his desperate ambition to be Kembo Mohadi's successor as
Vice-President .
The 2030 agenda
represents a conflation between the evil twin agendas of corruption and power
retention.
That conflation
has become the greatest existential threat to Zimbabwe.
Left
unchallenged it will engulf this country into conflict and chaos.
It will suck 15
years of Zimbabwe s trajectory .
Under the
circumstances, the greatest task and obligation of every citizen is the Defence
of the Constitution against the cabal of bandits and criminals, who have
circled the same, with knives and machetes.
That is the
historical mission of this generation. He was writing on X.
