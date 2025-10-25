ZANU PF GOONS INVADE SCHOOL

A group of about 20 people, purporting to be Zanu PF activists and war veterans, have invaded a piece of land owned by Zvimba Rural District Council-run Rainham Primary School and blocked a road in the process.

The school is in Zvimba East constituency, Mashonaland West Province, and has an enrolment of around 700 students with a staff complement of 25 teachers.

Next to the school is Rainham Secondary School, with 350 students and a staff complement of about 10 teachers.

A concerned villager, Simba Gweshe, accused ward 10 councillor Tafadzwa Kambarami of allegedly supporting the invasion, despite the Zvimba RDC having declared the occupants as illegal settlers.

“Rainham primary and secondary schools are located just after the Dzivarasekwa Presidential Guard next to Tiger Bricks under the Zvimba RDC,” Gweshe said.

“Students at the schools are drawn from poor communities, and most of them are learning through Basic Education Module Assistance.”

He said some people came into the area allegedly with the blessings of Kambarami.

“Some occupy houses that were left by former farm owners, which are on the school's land. They are there illegally. They are denying teachers access to accommodation at the farmhouse,” Gweshe said.

"Teachers now stay in garages and pigsties. These people are abusing the the party, Zanu PF.”

The villager said the school is run by the council. Kambarami sits in the council, where resolutions were passed directing the invader to leave council's land. He said Kambarami was abusing his position by supporting the squatters against the council’s resolution.

“The councillor has addressed a meeting saying he is not able to remove the squatters because they are his people. Those people are conducting illegal activities, such as running shebeens and theft of diesel from the Chinese-owned brick-making company,” he said.

“The councillor is protecting them, we are appealing to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to probe him on this.”

Gweshe said the matter was reported to the police, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the district development coordinator's office, but nothing has been done so far.

He said the Zvimba RDC chief executive officer, Enias Chidhakwa, appears to have his hands tied to deal with the matter, considering the politically linked illegal occupation of the school land.

Chidhakwa confirmed that settlers were occupying the land and blocking the access road to Rainham school.

He said the council gave them notice to move, but they are defiant.

“These people settled on the road to the school. They were removed from the Nehanda area and were given land at Sunside, but it appears they sold the plots they were given. They are now blocking development in the area,” Chidhakwa said.

“Where they are settled does not even need a council resolution; it's on the road, and they are blocking access to the school. We are saying they must move away from the place and go and stay somewhere else.

“We have given them notice, but they are refusing to vacate. On the claim that the councillor is involved, I do not know what is happening on the ground regarding that, which needs him to respond.”

Kambarami said the land in question was previously a farm that was invaded by settlers before it was acquired by the Zvimba RDC.

He said after acquiring the land, the council subdivided it into agro-residential plots and sold them to various individuals and companies, seemingly overlooking the existing occupiers.

"These occupiers, who include war veterans and Zimbabwean citizens, have been on the land for over 15 years. As a councillor, I am sworn to uphold the Constitution, which guarantees every Zimbabwean citizen the right to shelter and decent accommodation," Kambarami said.

"It's the council's duty to provide for its citizens, and I have been advocating the council to offer these occupiers stands at affordable prices, following due process."

Since taking office in 2023, he has written to the Zvimba RDC, urging them to serve these individuals with stands in accordance with council procedures and by-laws.

"Unfortunately, no action has been taken. As a Zanu PF councillor, my duty is to represent the people who voted for us and protect their rights, particularly in the face of arbitrary evictions and demolitions, especially during the current rainy season,” Kambarami said.

"Our President's call to leave no one and no place behind resonates deeply with me, and I believe it's our responsibility as leaders to ensure that everyone has access to decent shelter and accommodation."

The councillor said the issue at hand is clear and the council must provide stands to these individuals at reasonable prices.

He noted that those pushing for the publication of these stories may have ulterior motives, and their actions should be scrutinised.

"I reiterate that the occupiers must be offered stands and the council should work towards providing them with decent shelter and accommodation,” Kambarami said.

“I want to assure you that the council is working on resolving this issue. We are committed to relocating these individuals to suitable areas and providing them with the necessary support.

"I urge everyone to allow the council to work on this matter. I am confident that we will find a solution that benefits all parties involved." Newsday