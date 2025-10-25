ZANU PF GOONS INVADE SCHOOL

A group of about 20 people, purporting to be Zanu PF activists and war veterans, have invaded a piece of land owned by Zvimba Rural District Council-run Rainham Primary School and blocked a road in the process.
The school is
in Zvimba East constituency, Mashonaland West Province, and has an enrolment of
around 700 students with a staff complement of 25 teachers.
Next to the
school is Rainham Secondary School, with 350 students and a staff complement of
about 10 teachers.
A concerned
villager, Simba Gweshe, accused ward 10 councillor Tafadzwa Kambarami of
allegedly supporting the invasion,
despite the Zvimba RDC having declared the occupants as illegal
settlers.
“Rainham
primary and secondary schools are located just after the Dzivarasekwa
Presidential Guard next to Tiger Bricks under the Zvimba RDC,” Gweshe said.
“Students at
the schools are drawn from poor communities, and most of them are learning
through Basic Education Module Assistance.”
He said some
people came into the area allegedly with the blessings of Kambarami.
“Some occupy
houses that were left by former farm owners, which are on the school's land.
They are there illegally. They are denying teachers access to accommodation at
the farmhouse,” Gweshe said.
"Teachers
now stay in garages and pigsties. These people are abusing the the party, Zanu
PF.”
The villager
said the school is run by the council. Kambarami sits in the council, where
resolutions were passed directing the invader to leave council's land. He said
Kambarami was abusing his position by supporting the squatters against the
council’s resolution.
“The councillor
has addressed a meeting saying he is not able to remove the squatters because
they are his people. Those people are conducting illegal activities, such as
running shebeens and theft of diesel from the Chinese-owned brick-making
company,” he said.
“The councillor
is protecting them, we are appealing to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission
to probe him on this.”
Gweshe said the
matter was reported to the police, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education and the district development coordinator's office, but nothing has
been done so far.
He said the
Zvimba RDC chief executive officer, Enias Chidhakwa, appears to have his hands
tied to deal with the matter, considering the politically linked illegal
occupation of the school land.
Chidhakwa
confirmed that settlers were occupying the land and blocking the access road to
Rainham school.
He said the
council gave them notice to move, but they are defiant.
“These people
settled on the road to the school. They were removed from the Nehanda area and
were given land at Sunside, but it appears they sold the plots they were given.
They are now blocking development in the area,” Chidhakwa said.
“Where they are
settled does not even need a council resolution; it's on the road, and they are
blocking access to the school. We are saying they must move away from the place
and go and stay somewhere else.
“We have given
them notice, but they are refusing to vacate. On the claim that the councillor
is involved, I do not know what is happening on the ground regarding that,
which needs him to respond.”
Kambarami said
the land in question was previously a farm that was invaded by settlers before
it was acquired by the Zvimba RDC.
He said after
acquiring the land, the council subdivided it into agro-residential plots and
sold them to various individuals and companies, seemingly overlooking the
existing occupiers.
"These
occupiers, who include war veterans and Zimbabwean citizens, have been on the
land for over 15 years. As a councillor, I am sworn to uphold the Constitution,
which guarantees every Zimbabwean citizen the right to shelter and decent
accommodation," Kambarami said.
"It's the
council's duty to provide for its citizens, and I have been advocating the
council to offer these occupiers stands at affordable prices, following due
process."
Since taking
office in 2023, he has written to the
Zvimba RDC, urging them to serve these individuals with stands in accordance
with council procedures and by-laws.
"Unfortunately,
no action has been taken. As a Zanu PF councillor, my duty is to represent the
people who voted for us and protect their rights, particularly in the face of
arbitrary evictions and demolitions, especially during the current rainy season,”
Kambarami said.
"Our
President's call to leave no one and no place behind resonates deeply with me,
and I believe it's our responsibility as leaders to ensure that everyone has
access to decent shelter and accommodation."
The councillor
said the issue at hand is clear and the council must provide stands to these
individuals at reasonable prices.
He noted that
those pushing for the publication of these stories may have ulterior motives,
and their actions should be scrutinised.
"I
reiterate that the occupiers must be offered stands and the council should work
towards providing them with decent shelter and accommodation,” Kambarami said.
“I want to
assure you that the council is working on resolving this issue. We are
committed to relocating these individuals to suitable areas and providing them
with the necessary support.
"I urge
everyone to allow the council to work on this matter. I am confident that we
will find a solution that benefits all parties involved." Newsday
