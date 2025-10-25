COP RETURNS WALLET WITH US $4 100

On October 15, 2025, Amos Kaitano, a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Constable (neighbourhood watch volunteer) became a household name within the police station.

He set a shining example of honesty and integrity in a world where corruption seems to be the norm.

His selfless decision to return a wallet containing US$4 100 to its rightful owner, Tawanda Mangozho, is a testimony to the power of doing what is right, even in the face of poverty and hardship.

As a cop earning nothing as a volunteer, the law enforcer, stationed at ZRP Karoi Rural, did what some would term unthinkable as he held a wallet laden with greenbacks that could have tempted him to convert it to good use.

His honesty is anchored on picking up a wallet with US$4 100 and other particulars.

The money belonged to Mangozho, a 43-year-old businessman in the rural areas of Karoi.

He had earlier visited the camp for a fingerprint clearance process.

“I came out after being attended to, unknowingly, I had lost my wallet,” Mangozho recounted.

“For nearly 25 minutes, I was not aware [that I had lost my wallet]. I just got a phone call from the officer-in-charge since I had left my contact details with them.

“When I arrived, I literally froze. Everything in the wallet was intact. I am grateful for his actions.”

Kaitano’s actions are reminiscent of Florence Nightingale’s dedication to serving humanity.

She made the field of nursing an attractive profession, with commitment to patient care and compassion over personal gain.

Her selfless work during the war saw her attending to wounded soldiers amid challenging conditions.

She remained a heroine of all time, serving others.

Just like Nightingale, Kaitano has shown that true service is about putting others first.

His commitment to serving humanity is a reminder that honesty and integrity are still valued in the society.

The impact of Kaitano’s actions goes beyond just returning a wallet, but about restoring trust in the police force and showing that there are still heroes, according to a top cop in Hurungwe.

Officer Commanding Hurungwe district, Chief Superintendent Kezias Karuru, said: “His level of honesty and integrity is the best and we are grateful for his actions.”

Karuru further explained that it is the duty of every citizen to surrender anything they find lost.

“We have a lost and found section that is mandated to safeguard lost property. His (Kaitano’s) action has restored trust from other citizens in the police force. Everyone must do the same. It’s a shining example of honesty.”

The police force has been in the eye of a storm amid accusations that some officers are fleecing motorists through roadblocks.

The police was this week forced to respond, following concerns of increased roadblocks. In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The policy of the Zimbabwe Republic Police is that no roadblocks are manned within a 30 to 50 kilometre radius of each policing area, whether in urban or rural setup.”

He said police roadblocks are heightened or increased during public order situations, national events, or special operations, such as reacting to an immediate incident or scene involving moving criminals or stolen property.

Nyathi urged the public to engage the Commissioner-General of Police or the respective provincial command if there are concerns about unusual roadblock deployments in certain areas.

“Disciplinary action will be taken against any police officer who conducts roadblock duties in a manner which is not in conformity with police set standards,” he said. Newsday