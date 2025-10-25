COP RETURNS WALLET WITH US $4 100

On October 15, 2025, Amos Kaitano, a Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Constable (neighbourhood watch volunteer) became a household name within the police station.
He set a
shining example of honesty and integrity in a world where corruption seems to
be the norm.
His selfless
decision to return a wallet containing US$4 100 to its rightful owner, Tawanda
Mangozho, is a testimony to the power of doing what is right, even in the face
of poverty and hardship.
As a cop
earning nothing as a volunteer, the law enforcer, stationed at ZRP Karoi Rural,
did what some would term unthinkable as he held a wallet laden with greenbacks
that could have tempted him to convert it to good use.
His honesty is
anchored on picking up a wallet with US$4 100 and other particulars.
The money
belonged to Mangozho, a 43-year-old businessman in the rural areas of Karoi.
He had earlier
visited the camp for a fingerprint clearance process.
“I came out
after being attended to, unknowingly, I had lost my wallet,” Mangozho
recounted.
“For nearly 25
minutes, I was not aware [that I had lost my wallet]. I just got a phone call
from the officer-in-charge since I had left my contact details with them.
“When I
arrived, I literally froze. Everything in the wallet was intact. I am grateful
for his actions.”
Kaitano’s
actions are reminiscent of Florence Nightingale’s dedication to serving
humanity.
She made the
field of nursing an attractive profession, with commitment to patient care and
compassion over personal gain.
Her selfless
work during the war saw her attending to wounded soldiers amid challenging
conditions.
She remained a
heroine of all time, serving others.
Just like
Nightingale, Kaitano has shown that true service is about putting others first.
His commitment
to serving humanity is a reminder that honesty and integrity are still valued
in the society.
The impact of
Kaitano’s actions goes beyond just returning a wallet, but about restoring
trust in the police force and showing that there are still heroes, according to
a top cop in Hurungwe.
Officer
Commanding Hurungwe district, Chief Superintendent Kezias Karuru, said: “His
level of honesty and integrity is the best and we are grateful for his
actions.”
Karuru further
explained that it is the duty of every citizen to surrender anything they find
lost.
“We have a lost
and found section that is mandated to safeguard lost property. His (Kaitano’s)
action has restored trust from other citizens in the police force. Everyone
must do the same. It’s a shining example of honesty.”
The police
force has been in the eye of a storm amid accusations that some officers are
fleecing motorists through roadblocks.
The police was
this week forced to respond, following concerns of increased roadblocks. In a
statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “The policy of
the Zimbabwe Republic Police is that no roadblocks are manned within a 30 to 50
kilometre radius of each policing area, whether in urban or rural setup.”
He said police
roadblocks are heightened or increased during public order situations, national
events, or special operations, such as reacting to an immediate incident or
scene involving moving criminals or stolen property.
Nyathi urged
the public to engage the Commissioner-General of Police or the respective
provincial command if there are concerns about unusual roadblock deployments in
certain areas.
“Disciplinary
action will be taken against any police officer who conducts roadblock duties
in a manner which is not in conformity with police set standards,” he said. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment