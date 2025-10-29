29 BODIES BACK HOME

Grief and emotion gripped the Beitbridge Border Post yesterday as the bodies of 29 Zimbabweans who died in a recent horrific bus accident in the Makhado area of South Africa arrived home by road for burial by families in different destinations.

Upon arrival in the afternoon on 14 Doves Funeral Services hearses and several support vehicles and buses, the bodies and their relatives were received by Local Government and Public Works Minister, Daniel Garwe, who was accompanied by Beitbridge West legislator Thusani Ndou, town councillors and senior Government officials.

Thirty-six Zimbabweans and eight Malawians were killed when the DNC bus travelling from Port Elizabeth plunged into a cliff after the driver lost control along the N1 highway outside Makhado town, 100km from Beitbridge Border Post.

Of the 36 Zimbabweans who perished, most victims are spread across seven provinces except Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo provinces.

The Government is footing all the repatriation and medical costs for the victims of the horrific crash.

The entourage of hearses from Doves Funeral Services left Polokwane yesterday morning being escorted by South Africa authorities and Zimbabwean Embassy officials in that country.

Officials say the DNA tests to confirm the identity of six minors are set to be concluded in two weeks before their repatriation.

Twelve others who were injured remain in various hospitals in Limpopo province South Africa.

Minister Garwe told the gathering that the Government was paying all the costs associated with medical bills, accommodation and the repatriation of the accident victims from South Africa.

He also called for tough action against truant drivers of public service vehicles to reduce the continued road carnage that is costing the lives of many Zimbabweans.

“I want to express our condolences as sent by President Mnangagwa. This is not a loss only to the families but a loss to Zimbabweans. So, as directed by our President, the Government is extending State assistance so that those in hospitals and the deceased get dignified burials,” he said. Chronicle