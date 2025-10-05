WAR VETS WIN LAND BATTLE AGAINST CHINESE NATIONAL

A group of war veterans in Harare have successfully blocked a Chinese national from claiming their land, ending a long bitter ownership wrangle involving the area meant for housing development.
The former
liberation war fighters operate under Takunda Freedom Fighters Housing
Cooperative Society and have residential stands at a 113ha piece of land in
Stoneridge area.
According to
court papers, a Chinese national, Xinfeng Li, claimed that he was the legit
owner of a 20ha piece of land within the war veterans' territory thereby
igniting a bitter fight that spilled into the courts.
The war
veterans argued that they were given the land by government and that it was
gazetted in 2006 into state land.
Li, who is represented by, Innocent Taru as
his personal assistant, claimed that he had title deeds to the same land.
The matter was,
however, settled after the surveyor general revealed that the Chinese national
was claiming a wrong piece of land.
According to
his application of dismissal of action at the Harare High Court, Li admitted
that the war veterans did not take his land.
"On
September 16, 2025 the applicant through
his legal practitioners wrote a letter to the surveyor general's office
inquiring whether the two properties in question are different," read the
court papers.
"On the
17th of September 2025, the office of the surveyor general responded to the
applicant's letter stating that the two properties were standalone properties
and went further to attach diagrams to support this position.
"A mere
perusal of the title deeds shows that the two properties in question are
different, from the title deeds number, property descriptions, measurements and
referenced diagrams,
"The
surveyor general's layout plan also illustrates that the applicant's land is
separate from that of title deeds 632/1990."
According to a
letter from the surveyor general dated September 17, and signed by one
R.Mupondi, the war veterans' piece of land is a stand alone contrary to Li's
claims.
"After
going through the contents of your letter, I would like to bring to your
attention that subdivision A of Nyarungu of Subdivision A of Stoneridge
measuring 20.2321ha is a stand alone property emanating from Subdivision A of
Nyarungu of Subdivision A of Stoneridge as reflected by diagram SG Nos 768/1940
and 326/1930."
The war
veterans claim that they were allocated the land for resettlement of its
members in 2017 before the Chinese national came claiming that 20ha of the
piece of the land belonged to him. Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment