WAR VETS WIN LAND BATTLE AGAINST CHINESE NATIONAL

A group of war veterans in Harare have successfully blocked a Chinese national from claiming their land, ending a long bitter ownership wrangle involving the area meant for housing development.

The former liberation war fighters operate under Takunda Freedom Fighters Housing Cooperative Society and have residential stands at a 113ha piece of land in Stoneridge area.

According to court papers, a Chinese national, Xinfeng Li, claimed that he was the legit owner of a 20ha piece of land within the war veterans' territory thereby igniting a bitter fight that spilled into the courts.

The war veterans argued that they were given the land by government and that it was gazetted in 2006 into state land.

Li, who is represented by, Innocent Taru as his personal assistant, claimed that he had title deeds to the same land.

The matter was, however, settled after the surveyor general revealed that the Chinese national was claiming a wrong piece of land.

According to his application of dismissal of action at the Harare High Court, Li admitted that the war veterans did not take his land.

"On September 16, 2025 the applicant through his legal practitioners wrote a letter to the surveyor general's office inquiring whether the two properties in question are different," read the court papers.

"On the 17th of September 2025, the office of the surveyor general responded to the applicant's letter stating that the two properties were standalone properties and went further to attach diagrams to support this position.

"A mere perusal of the title deeds shows that the two properties in question are different, from the title deeds number, property descriptions, measurements and referenced diagrams,

"The surveyor general's layout plan also illustrates that the applicant's land is separate from that of title deeds 632/1990."

According to a letter from the surveyor general dated September 17, and signed by one R.Mupondi, the war veterans' piece of land is a stand alone contrary to Li's claims.

"After going through the contents of your letter, I would like to bring to your attention that subdivision A of Nyarungu of Subdivision A of Stoneridge measuring 20.2321ha is a stand alone property emanating from Subdivision A of Nyarungu of Subdivision A of Stoneridge as reflected by diagram SG Nos 768/1940 and 326/1930."

The war veterans claim that they were allocated the land for resettlement of its members in 2017 before the Chinese national came claiming that 20ha of the piece of the land belonged to him. Standard