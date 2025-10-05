GRADE SEVEN CANDIDATES GET WRONG EXAM PAPER

They sat pensively in the exam room waiting to get the Agriculture, Science and Technology paper on their desks but alas they received the Physical Education and Arts paper.

Despite efforts by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council to have flawless examination processes, mix-ups of exam papers and massive leakages continue to dodge the council with cases spilling into courts every year and sometimes candidates getting re-sits.

On Friday 29, September 2025, Grade 7 exam candidates at Gudyanga Primary School in Chimanimani District got the wrong paper opened for them. They received the Physical Education and Arts paper which they were supposed to write the following Monday.

Sources told Masvingo Mirror that the paper was distributed among the candidates and they were about to start writing when it was withdrawn.

Zimsec Public relations manager, Nicky Dhlamini confirmed the matter but she however, dismissed allegations that the pupils were handed the papers.

“We did receive information that the Monday paper was opened on Friday. It is important to note that the paper was not issued to candidates at all. Zimsec officials were alerted and they went to the school. The PED and the DSI also went there. The opened paper was retrieved and there was no prejudice to the exam,” said Dhlamini.

Chimanimani DSI, Elsie Muyocha referred questions to the PED, Richard Gabaza who could not be reached for comment. Masvingo Mirror