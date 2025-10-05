GRADE SEVEN CANDIDATES GET WRONG EXAM PAPER

They sat pensively in the exam room waiting to get the Agriculture, Science and Technology paper on their desks but alas they received the Physical Education and Arts paper.
Despite efforts
by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council to have flawless examination
processes, mix-ups of exam papers and massive leakages continue to dodge the
council with cases spilling into courts every year and sometimes candidates
getting re-sits.
On Friday 29,
September 2025, Grade 7 exam candidates at Gudyanga Primary School in
Chimanimani District got the wrong paper opened for them. They received the
Physical Education and Arts paper which they were supposed to write the
following Monday.
Sources told
Masvingo Mirror that the paper was distributed among the candidates and they
were about to start writing when it was withdrawn.
Zimsec Public
relations manager, Nicky Dhlamini confirmed the matter but she however,
dismissed allegations that the pupils were handed the papers.
“We did receive
information that the Monday paper was opened on Friday. It is important to note
that the paper was not issued to candidates at all. Zimsec officials were
alerted and they went to the school. The PED and the DSI also went there. The
opened paper was retrieved and there was no prejudice to the exam,” said
Dhlamini.
Chimanimani
DSI, Elsie Muyocha referred questions to the PED, Richard Gabaza who could not
be reached for comment. Masvingo Mirror
