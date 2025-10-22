WAR VETS REMANDED IN JAIL

The 10 veterans of the liberation struggle who were arrested after staging a demonstration in Harare last week were remanded in custody when they appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai facing a charge of participating in a gathering to promote public violence.

Rose Chirenje (65) and others were remanded in custody to October 27 this year.

It was the State’s case that on October 17, Chirenje and her accomplices connived to incite people to participate in a gathering called by Blessed Runesu Geza for a One Million Men March.

The march was intended to protest against President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom they accused of allegedly betraying the people of Zimbabwe by aligning himself with criminals and saboteurs.

The protest was supposed to be held at Robert Gabriel Mugabe Square.

Geza rallied members of the public through social media and pursuant to the calls, the 10 ex-combatants and their accomplices allegedly converged at the intersection of George Silundika Avenue and Sam Mujoma Street near Africa Unity Square intending to participate in the One Million Men March.

The court also heard that during the gathering, Chirenje and the other nine ex-combatants were allegedly singing and dancing denouncing the alleged saboteurs.

The court also heard that after arresting five ex-combatants, the police found stones and other different missiles hidden at the place they were gathered. Newsday