US$10M GOLD VANISHES INTO THE BLACK MARKET

AT least 120 kilogrammes of gold, worth more than US$10 million, vanished into the black market in less than two years under the watch of a mining syndicate that disguised itself as a legitimate operator in Kwekwe’s Silobela gold belt.
Official
production data obtained by Check Point reveals that Podhill (Pvt) Ltd, jointly
owned by Chinese national Mr Zuo Wenzhong and Australian businessman Mr Moham
Karim, declared less than 4kg of gold for banking in 2024 — while internal
production reports show over 3 000kg of ore processed monthly and multiple gold
batches smelted off-record.
In December
2024 alone, the mine’s CIP carbon processing line recorded nearly 1 500 grammes
of gold per batch, with sale notes showing payments of up to US$16 000 per
transaction, mostly handled by a partner identified as Talib.
By contrast,
only a token 300 grammes were officially sold under Fidelity Printers and
Refiners and the CID Minerals Unit.
The company’s
Heap Leaching operations during May and June 2024 brought in over 3 000kg of
processed material and generated at least US$117 000 in revenue per smelt run —
money that investigators say was never declared to tax authorities or the
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.
Further
spreadsheets reveal how flotation amalgam sales — small but highly pure batches
of gold — were sold privately at US$70 per gramme, well above the official
average, through undisclosed buyers linked to foreign markets.
Behind it all
stands Mr Zuo Wenzhong, the Chinese businessman at the heart of Generous
Resources (Pvt) Ltd, which holds 95 percent of Podhill’s shares.
Alongside Mr
Mohamad Taleb, Mr He Huayang and Mr Duan Yuanbin, Mr Zuo allegedly orchestrated
a well-oiled smuggling enterprise that moved smelted gold directly from Kwekwe
to off-book refiners and overseas buyers, mainly in Dubai and China.
According to an
internal criminal dossier seen by Check Point, Mr Zuo instructed his workers to
“smelt quietly” and move shipments “without record”.
Transaction
ledgers attached to the report show private sales totalling 16 854 grammes
between December 2023 and May 2024, and a further 34 kilogrammes by year’s end
— nearly all of it diverted from the official pipeline.
By early 2025,
Podhill’s illegal operations had outgrown their legitimate cover, with total
undeclared sales surpassing 120 kilogrammes of gold, valued conservatively at
US$10 million at prevailing market prices.
The syndicate’s
elution plant and smelting facilities at Ourstrike Mine were central to the
illicit process — industrial-scale equipment used for private gain under
national disguise.
Sources within
the mining industry say the syndicate exploited regulatory loopholes and weak
enforcement to move gold across borders undetected.
Several
insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity, described a “ghost refinery”
network running on cash deals, private air cargo and discreet couriers linking
Zimbabwe’s Midlands Province to foreign buyers in Dubai and China.
Investigators
have traced the smuggling network to Generous Resources, Podhill, and Milhub,
all interlinked through Mr Zuo’s control of shareholding and managerial
appointments.
The report
identifies Mr He Huayang (general manager, Podhill) and Mr Duan Yuanbin
(director, Podhill) as key operatives, both Chinese nationals.
Together with
Mr Taleb and Mr Karim, they managed a corporate web that masked illegal
extraction and export under the guise of legitimate mining operations.
Financial
records, transaction ledgers and photographic evidence now form the backbone of
an investigation by the Zimbabwe Republic Police Minerals and Border Control
Unit, which has begun tracing proceeds through linked companies: Generous
Resources, Milhub and Podhill. Herald
