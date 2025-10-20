RUSAPE RUNS DRY

Rusape Town Council (RTC) has warned residents of a critical water shortage after water levels in Rusape River, the town’s main water source dropped.

Council said that raw water levels at Town Water Works dropped sharply due to the river drying up and council is working flat-out to pump water from a small weir downstream of the normal obstruction point.

“The Rusape River is almost dry. We are working flat-out to enable pumping at a small weir downstream of the normal obstruction point where water is still available,” reads a public notice released on Monday.

The most affected areas are the greater part of Vengere and sections of the Central Business District (CBD).

During this period, most areas will either receive no water or experience low pressure.

Council added that power outages at Jackneedham Plant on Sunday further disrupted water supply, although pumping has since resumed after ZESA restored electricity.

“The water department is working flat-out to rectify the anomaly and restore normalcy,” said the council, while apologizing to residents for the inconvenience caused.

Residents have been urged to use the little available water sparingly until normal supply is restored.