TROLLS TARGETING MY DAUGHTER : MUCHINGURI-KASHIRI

Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has struck a defiant tone as she complained about political opponents and cyber-bullies saying they are attacking her children and that of other ministers for supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s continued stay in power.

Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the Zanu PF chairperson, said she would not be silenced by some social media users who were allegedly attacking her family.

She said her family’s privacy had been invaded after she told a gathering at a national prayer day in Mutare a week ago that Mnangagwa remains the country’s best foot forward.

In an interview with NewsDay, Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was not in the habit of responding to social media trolls until recently when they targeted her children.

“Well, you have never seen me responding to trivial things on social media,” she said.

“We have important things to do, which include developing our country and we are busy preparing for the annual conference in Mutare, but on this one let me respond.”

Zanu PF holds its annual conference next week.

“Why involve our children in Zanu PF matters? I think those people are high on drugs,” she said.

“Social media is being used as weapons by our enemies; people are going to social media to fight, but honestly why involve our children?

“They should attack the mother, not my daughter. They want to silence me, but they will not silence me. My daughter is well groomed. She knows what is right and wrong.

“I have since told some of my fellow ministers that they should be on guard because people have turned evil out there, targeting our children.

“(Our children) can be drugged, in fact, we have said they should limit going out.”

Muchinguri-Kashiri described cyber-bullies as “lazy people”.

“President Mnangagwa has said he does not like lazy people and these are people we are seeing on social media,” she said. “They are lazy and high on drugs.”

Muchinguri-Kashiri’s response comes after one of her children was accused of running an underground criminal network. Zanu PF is torn apart by factionalism linked to Mnangagwa’s succession. Newsday