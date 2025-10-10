TROLLS TARGETING MY DAUGHTER : MUCHINGURI-KASHIRI

Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has struck a defiant tone as she complained about political opponents and cyber-bullies saying they are attacking her children and that of other ministers for supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s continued stay in power.
Muchinguri-Kashiri,
who is also the Zanu PF chairperson, said she would not be silenced by some
social media users who were allegedly attacking her family.
She said her
family’s privacy had been invaded after she told a gathering at a national
prayer day in Mutare a week ago that Mnangagwa remains the country’s best foot
forward.
In an interview
with NewsDay, Muchinguri-Kashiri said she was not in the habit of responding to
social media trolls until recently when they targeted her children.
“Well, you have
never seen me responding to trivial things on social media,” she said.
“We have
important things to do, which include developing our country and we are busy
preparing for the annual conference in Mutare, but on this one let me respond.”
Zanu PF holds
its annual conference next week.
“Why involve
our children in Zanu PF matters? I think those people are high on drugs,” she
said.
“Social media
is being used as weapons by our enemies; people are going to social media to
fight, but honestly why involve our children?
“They should
attack the mother, not my daughter. They want to silence me, but they will not
silence me. My daughter is well groomed. She knows what is right and wrong.
“I have since
told some of my fellow ministers that they should be on guard because people
have turned evil out there, targeting our children.
“(Our children)
can be drugged, in fact, we have said they should limit going out.”
Muchinguri-Kashiri
described cyber-bullies as “lazy people”.
“President
Mnangagwa has said he does not like lazy people and these are people we are
seeing on social media,” she said. “They are lazy and high on drugs.”
Muchinguri-Kashiri’s
response comes after one of her children was accused of running an underground
criminal network. Zanu PF is torn apart by factionalism linked to Mnangagwa’s
succession. Newsday
