SISTERS JAILED THREE YEARS FOR US$200 WEED

A sister duo was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment after being convicted of dealing in dangerous drugs.

Tadiwanashe and Nandi Kiss were convicted after a full trial by Harare magistrate Lisa Mutendereki.

They were initially sentenced to four years imprisonment and one year was suspended on condition that they don’t commit a similar offence in the next five years and three years are effective.

Prosecutor Mandirasa Chigumira proved that on June 27, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Northern Region received information to the effect that Tadiwanashe was in possession of dagga in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.

Acting on the information, detectives proceeded to area and carried out surveillance before they spotted Tadiwanashe standing at vegetable market stalls at corner Bulawayo/Kuwadzana Extension Roads carrying a black camel mountain satchel on her back. Detectives approached her and introduced themselves to her before requesting to carry out a search.

A search was then carried out by opening the black backpack Tadiwanashe was carrying leading to the recovery of one ball of shrink-wrapped dagga leading to her arrest.

Tadiwanashe implicated her sister Nandi as the one who had sent her to deliver the contraband and led the police to their house in Warren Park 1.

The drugs recovered weighed 2kgs and had a street value of US$200.

Meanwhile, Harare regional magistrate Francis Mapfumo threw out a bail bid filed by a suspected drug dealer who was found in possession of 10kgs of dagga worth US$2000.

Magistrate Mapfumo ruled that there was reasonable suspicion that the suspect Mike Mika was dealing in dangerous drugs as he was arrested receiving the drugs at 2am.

He also ruled that faced with the serious offence and seemingly overwhelming evidence, Mika might be motivated to flee.

The court heard that on October 3, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare received information to the effect that a Malawi bound bus JKN coaches with South African registration was carrying dagga which was destined for Harare.

Acting on the supplied information, detectives teamed up and proceeded to Masvingo highway where they parked at Skyline tollgate.

At around 0200 hours, detectives spotted the bus approaching the tollgate and they followed it.

The bus pulled off the road and entered into a waiting rank along Rotten Row Street which is opposite Colcom, Harare.

Detectives made surveillance and observed Mika driving into the rank and went straight to the bus where he collected a parcel.

The police pounced on him and introduced themselves before they requested to search his consignment.

A search was conducted on the plastic wrapped parcel leading to the seizure of 10 transparent plastic papers containing dagga.

Mika was subsequently arrested and escorted to CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare together with the seized drugs for further management. H Metro