SISTERS JAILED THREE YEARS FOR US$200 WEED

A sister duo was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment after being convicted of dealing in dangerous drugs.
Tadiwanashe and
Nandi Kiss were convicted after a full trial by Harare magistrate Lisa
Mutendereki.
They were
initially sentenced to four years imprisonment and one year was suspended on
condition that they don’t commit a similar offence in the next five years and
three years are effective.
Prosecutor
Mandirasa Chigumira proved that on June 27, Detectives from CID Drugs and
Narcotics Northern Region received information to the effect that Tadiwanashe
was in possession of dagga in Kuwadzana Extension, Harare.
Acting on the
information, detectives proceeded to area and carried out surveillance before
they spotted Tadiwanashe standing at vegetable market stalls at corner
Bulawayo/Kuwadzana Extension Roads carrying a black camel mountain satchel on
her back.
Detectives
approached her and introduced themselves to her before requesting to carry out
a search.
A search was
then carried out by opening the black backpack Tadiwanashe was carrying leading
to the recovery of one ball of shrink-wrapped dagga leading to her arrest.
Tadiwanashe
implicated her sister Nandi as the one who had sent her to deliver the
contraband and led the police to their house in Warren Park 1.
The drugs
recovered weighed 2kgs and had a street value of US$200.
Meanwhile,
Harare regional magistrate Francis Mapfumo threw out a bail bid filed by a
suspected drug dealer who was found in possession of 10kgs of dagga worth
US$2000.
Magistrate
Mapfumo ruled that there was reasonable suspicion that the suspect Mike Mika
was dealing in dangerous drugs as he was arrested receiving the drugs at 2am.
He also ruled
that faced with the serious offence and seemingly overwhelming evidence, Mika
might be motivated to flee.
The court heard
that on October 3, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare received
information to the effect that a Malawi bound bus JKN coaches with South
African registration was carrying dagga which was destined for Harare.
Acting on the
supplied information, detectives teamed up and proceeded to Masvingo highway
where they parked at Skyline tollgate.
At around 0200
hours, detectives spotted the bus approaching the tollgate and they followed
it.
The bus pulled
off the road and entered into a waiting rank along Rotten Row Street which is
opposite Colcom, Harare.
Detectives made
surveillance and observed Mika driving
into the rank and went straight to the bus where he collected a parcel.
The police
pounced on him and introduced themselves before they requested to search his
consignment.
A search was
conducted on the plastic wrapped parcel leading to the seizure of 10
transparent plastic papers containing dagga.
Mika was
subsequently arrested and escorted to CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare together
with the seized drugs for further management. H Metro
