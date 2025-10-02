TOWN CLERK SEEKS CONTRACT TERM EXTENSION

Bulawayo Town Clerk, Christopher Dube, is seeking to extend his term of office until he reaches the age of 70, CITE has learnt.
Dube reportedly
wrote a letter to the mayor and councillors, requesting council to rescind its
2024 resolution on his contract extension, and to align his continued
employment with the new government policy that allows senior government
officials to serve until the age of 70.
In a
confidential letter seen by CITE, dated September 30, 2025, Dube noted that
council had in February 2024 extended his contract by two years, from 1 October
2024 to 30 November 2025, and from 1 December 2025 to 30 November 2026, with a
provision to review his retirement at the age of 65.
However, the
Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, under Statutory Instrument 198
of 2024, extended the retirement age for Chief Executive Officers of local
authorities from 65 to 70 years.
It is on this
basis that Dube is seeking to continue serving until he reaches the new
retirement age.
“In regard to
the policy changes mentioned above, namely, the lifting of term limits for
Heads of Local Authorities and extension of late retirement age of Local
Authorities employees, I therefore submit my recommendations that the council
resolution on the extension of my contract of employment by two years be
rescinded as it has been overtaken by the change of policies, and my employment
be continued in line with the change of policies mentioned above in the
report,” the letter read.
Dube said he
had decided to write the letter to expedite the process, citing the failure of
the responsible council committee to discuss the matter on time.
“I wish to
clearly make a declaration that I was left with no choice but to bring my
report straight to Council,” the letter read.
“The compelling
reason being, following the postponement of the General Purposes Committee that
partly dealt with my matter on September 22, 2025. The Special General Purposes
Committee has twice failed to sit, on Monday, 29 and Tuesday, 30 September 2025,
because of lack of a quorum.
“I understand
very well that matters should be dealt with at Committee level and then
recommended to Council for decisions. However, I am now afraid that my matter
may end up out of time because we are now two months away from the expiry of my
contract.”
Dube took
office as Bulawayo town clerk in October 2016, succeeding the late Middleton
Nyoni. His initial four-year contract was set to expire in September 2020, but
councillors agreed to extend it before that date. In February 2024, the council
resolved to extend his term for two years.
He previously
served in the same role at the Victoria Falls Municipality. CITE
