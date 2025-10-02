SCHOOL GIRL RAPE HIDDEN FOR SEVEN MONTHS



The gang-rape of a 17-year-old Masasi High School girl, who was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by her two schoolmates in February, has exposed the dark side of community conspiracy of silence in such cases after the perpetrators’ parents, school authorities, and local leaders remained mum about the heinous offence for seven months.

The silence, which is often rooted in cultural values prioritising family and institutional reputation over the victim’s well-being, forced the victim to suffer in silence as she had no one to sensitise her about her rights or encourage her to report the incident to the police.

It has emerged that despite being allegedly aware of the incident, the school head — one Mr Kwembeya — and his administration did not do anything, and only sprung to action when the videos went viral on various social media platforms.

It was only then that the alleged perpetrators as well as the victim were expelled, instead of protecting her.

The latest revelations have sparked public outrage, with many questioning the school administration’s wisdom, priorities, and commitment to protecting the vulnerable girl child.

Furthermore, the community leaders and members remained silent, showing no inclination to protect the victim.

The girl’s mother was kept in the dark, and only became aware of the case recently when Mr Kwembeya reportedly informed her, and she was shocked to discover that other villagers were aware of the abuse all this while.

She also disclosed that her child has cognitive health challenges, which the boys may have exploited.

“I only learnt of the case recently from villagers who told me that my child featured in a pornographic video. The headmaster also contacted me, and I assumed it was a recent incident. My child has learning difficulties — being a slow learner, who cannot read or write. We send her to school because it is her right, which we must respect. She lacks awareness of dates and months.

“I do not even wish to see the video and pictures — I am deeply hurt. It was the boys who informed the authorities that the incident occurred in February. I am in immense pain, and the thought of it leaves me shattered. I had never met the boys’ parents before and only encountered them for the first time at the police station. My husband is also severely affected — he broke down over this issue,” she said.

When The Manica Post crew visited Masasi Village in Mutare West Constituency on Tuesday, other villagers admitted being aware of the case.

Some even mentioned names of the victim and alleged perpetrators, but none of them was bold enough to take action, and report the incident to the police.

The suspects were arrested only last Sunday, about seven months after the sexual assault, following the circulation of the video on social media, which prompted the police to act swiftly.

The two suspects, aged 17 and 16 respectively, have since appeared before Mutare regional magistrate, Mrs Pathekile Msipa, facing allegations of rape, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault.