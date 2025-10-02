SCHOOL GIRL RAPE HIDDEN FOR SEVEN MONTHS

The gang-rape of a 17-year-old Masasi High School girl, who was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by her two schoolmates in February, has exposed the dark side of community conspiracy of silence in such cases after the perpetrators’ parents, school authorities, and local leaders remained mum about the heinous offence for seven months.
The silence,
which is often rooted in cultural values prioritising family and institutional
reputation over the victim’s well-being, forced the victim to suffer in silence
as she had no one to sensitise her about her rights or encourage her to report
the incident to the police.
It has emerged
that despite being allegedly aware of the incident, the school head — one Mr
Kwembeya — and his administration did not do anything, and only sprung to
action when the videos went viral on various social media platforms.
It was only
then that the alleged perpetrators as well as the victim were expelled, instead
of protecting her.
The latest
revelations have sparked public outrage, with many questioning the school
administration’s wisdom, priorities, and commitment to protecting the
vulnerable girl child.
Furthermore,
the community leaders and members remained silent, showing no inclination to
protect the victim.
The girl’s
mother was kept in the dark, and only became aware of the case recently when Mr
Kwembeya reportedly informed her, and she was shocked to discover that other
villagers were aware of the abuse all this while.
She also
disclosed that her child has cognitive health challenges, which the boys may
have exploited.
“I only learnt
of the case recently from villagers who told me that my child featured in a
pornographic video. The headmaster also contacted me, and I assumed it was a
recent incident. My child has learning difficulties — being a slow learner, who
cannot read or write. We send her to school because it is her right, which we
must respect. She lacks awareness of dates and months.
“I do not even
wish to see the video and pictures — I am deeply hurt. It was the boys who
informed the authorities that the incident occurred in February. I am in
immense pain, and the thought of it leaves me shattered. I had never met the
boys’ parents before and only encountered them for the first time at the police
station. My husband is also severely affected — he broke down over this issue,”
she said.
When The Manica
Post crew visited Masasi Village in Mutare West Constituency on Tuesday, other
villagers admitted being aware of the case.
Some even
mentioned names of the victim and alleged perpetrators, but none of them was
bold enough to take action, and report the incident to the police.
The suspects
were arrested only last Sunday, about seven months after the sexual assault,
following the circulation of the video on social media, which prompted the
police to act swiftly.
The two
suspects, aged 17 and 16 respectively, have since appeared before Mutare
regional magistrate, Mrs Pathekile Msipa, facing allegations of rape,
aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault. Manica Post
