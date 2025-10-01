THOUSANDS OF VAPOSITORI GATHER AT STATE HOUSE

The Church must play its part in eradicating vices such as drug and substance abuse, crime, bullying, and other anti-social behaviours, President Mnangagwa has said.
Addressing
thousands of Johane Masowe eChishanu Church members at State House in Harare
yesterday, the President said the modern world is increasingly shaped by the
negative effects of globalisation, making it essential for the youth to be
raised on the foundations of God’s word and Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage.
The gathering
was also attended by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, a lifelong member of the
church.
“I call upon
you, my fellow brothers and sisters in Christ, and all the Churches of our
great motherland, Zimbabwe, to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, love, peace,
unity and harmony. Let us raise our children and young people according to
God’s word and our rich culture.
“Let us remain
prayerful and work diligently for the prosperity and sustainable socio-economic
development of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.
Under the
Second Republic, President Mnangagwa said the Church is assured of continued
Government support for programmes and projects related to education and
training, agriculture, and entrepreneurial development — particularly among
youth and women.
“Tose
tinemutoro wekushandira Nyika yedu, nesimba, kumatunhu kwatiri ikoko. It is our
collective duty to modernise, industrialise and grow our economy across all
provinces and districts.
“We must build
our cities and cultivate our land, produce the food we eat, manufacture the
goods we use, the clothes we wear, and develop the technologies we rely on.
Jehovah akatipa Nyika ino, tisinakukumbira — God gave us this land, and we must
work it, build it, and develop it for the prosperity and well-being of all our
people,” he said.
As a Government
rooted in Christian values and the country’s rich heritage, President Mnangagwa
said the Second Republic remains open to receiving godly guidance from the
Church.
“Pava Rairiri
vazhinji, ndipo panoruponeso,” he said.
The President
then quoted scripture from the Bible.
“For it is
written in Proverbs 11:14: ‘Where there is no counsel, the people fall; but in
the multitude of counsellors there is safety,’” said President Mnangagwa.
He commended
apostolic churches and the wider Church for their ongoing role in the economic,
social, spiritual, and moral development of the nation. Herald
