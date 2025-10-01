THOUSANDS OF VAPOSITORI GATHER AT STATE HOUSE



The Church must play its part in eradicating vices such as drug and substance abuse, crime, bullying, and other anti-social behaviours, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing thousands of Johane Masowe eChishanu Church members at State House in Harare yesterday, the President said the modern world is increasingly shaped by the negative effects of globalisation, making it essential for the youth to be raised on the foundations of God’s word and Zimbabwe’s rich cultural heritage.

The gathering was also attended by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, a lifelong member of the church.

“I call upon you, my fellow brothers and sisters in Christ, and all the Churches of our great motherland, Zimbabwe, to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, love, peace, unity and harmony. Let us raise our children and young people according to God’s word and our rich culture.

“Let us remain prayerful and work diligently for the prosperity and sustainable socio-economic development of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” he said.

Under the Second Republic, President Mnangagwa said the Church is assured of continued Government support for programmes and projects related to education and training, agriculture, and entrepreneurial development — particularly among youth and women.

“Tose tinemutoro wekushandira Nyika yedu, nesimba, kumatunhu kwatiri ikoko. It is our collective duty to modernise, industrialise and grow our economy across all provinces and districts.

“We must build our cities and cultivate our land, produce the food we eat, manufacture the goods we use, the clothes we wear, and develop the technologies we rely on. Jehovah akatipa Nyika ino, tisinakukumbira — God gave us this land, and we must work it, build it, and develop it for the prosperity and well-being of all our people,” he said.

As a Government rooted in Christian values and the country’s rich heritage, President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic remains open to receiving godly guidance from the Church.

“Pava Rairiri vazhinji, ndipo panoruponeso,” he said.

The President then quoted scripture from the Bible.

“For it is written in Proverbs 11:14: ‘Where there is no counsel, the people fall; but in the multitude of counsellors there is safety,’” said President Mnangagwa.

He commended apostolic churches and the wider Church for their ongoing role in the economic, social, spiritual, and moral development of the nation. Herald