FIRST LADY DONATES BLANKETS TO ALL CENTRAL HOSPS



Health and Child Care Ambassador, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, has set a new benchmark in supporting Zimbabwe’s health system by donating brand-new blankets for every bed in all the country’s Central and Provincial hospitals.

This historic gesture, covering all referral institutions nationwide and complementing Government efforts, ensures that no patient will go without proper bedding, a vital component of quality health care.

Dr Mnangagwa’s consistent efforts reflect a rare blend of compassion and leadership, reinforcing her reputation as a champion for accessible and dignified health care.

Through practical, people-centred initiatives, she continues to inspire hope within the health sector and positively impact lives across Zimbabwe.

The blanket donation follows her recent contributions of major consignments of medical equipment and consumables to public hospitals nationwide, further cementing her role as a hands-on Health Ambassador whose work addresses the real needs of both patients and health workers.

Acting Health Secretary Dr Stephen Banda said the donation will greatly benefit Zimbabwe, thanking the First Lady for a gesture he said will significantly help citizens in their quest to access quality health services.

“What happened here today is something from which Zimbabwe will benefit. We received a donation of blankets for all our central and provincial hospitals in the country. Each hospital will receive blankets based on its bed capacity times two, meaning each bed will have two blankets. Herald