PHARMACIST HIT WITH 186 THEFT COUNTS, WALKS FREE FROM COURT

Mutare pharmacist, Mr Douglas Nzombe Chiutsi, is now a free man after being acquitted on a combined 186 counts of theft of trust property and fraud after a full trial.

Mr Chiutsi who was the supervising pharmacist at Hartwell Pharmacy which was trading as Cliques Pharmacy, was facing 24 counts of theft of trust property and 142 counts of fraud.

He pleaded not guilty to all the 186 counts when he appeared before regional magistrate, Mr Noel Mupeiwa, who acquitted him after a full trial.

The State had alleged that on various dates between 2020 and 2024, Mr Chiutsi manipulated the quantities of received pharmaceutical drugs in the creation of goods received vouchers (GRVs) in the computer software system known as Propham.

It was further alleged that to compensate for the under receiving of the drugs, Mr Chiutsi manipulated the cost of unit items in such a way that the total cost in the supplier invoice matches the cost in the GRV.

The State alleged that by employing this method, he prejudiced the complainants to the tune of US$15 621,37.

He was further accused of creating various GRVs purporting to have received various pharmaceutical suppliers whom the State alleges were non-existent.

The complainants were alleged to have suffered prejudice of U$284 036,21.

However, in his ruling, Mr Mupeiwa said the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt as Mr Chiutsi cast doubt on the matter by proving that the system was not temper proof as he was not the only one with access to it.

On one transaction in which he was accused of manipulating the system, it turned out that he was out of the country.

“The fourth witness was the investigating officer one Percy Saunyama. He explained in court the steps he took in investigations. His evidence was not very helpful to the State case, save to only show that he even started investigating this matter about three months before a formal report had been made at Mutare Central Police Station. He said he was assigned the case in March 2024, but the police report was only made on June 25, 2024,” said Mr Mupeiwa’s evidence analysis.

Mr Mupeiwa further said there was probability of truth in Mr Chiutsi’s defence, on all the counts, warranting the benefit of doubt through acquittal.

“From the analysis of evidence above, it is clear that the State has not proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused is the one who generated the said GRVs. The evidence is balanced between the accused’s case and that of the State. The explanation of the accused is probable for all 186 counts. The law dictates that where there is any reasonable doubt as to the guilty of the accused, the doubt should be resolved to the benefit of the accused person.

“The failure by the State to prove that the accused generated the GRVs for count one to 24 means that they failed to prove that he stole either drugs or cash. Similarly, the State’s failure to prove that the accused made a misrepresentation to Healthwell Pharmacy, intending to cause Healthwell Pharmacy to act to its prejudice. Since the State has failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, the benefit of doubt goes to the accused person in all 186 counts. The verdict is not guilty and acquitted,” ruled Mr Mupeiwa. Manica Post