MANDATORY DRUG TESTING IN SCHOOLS

Government is considering amending the law to empower inspections in schools and introduce mandatory drug testing for citizens, including learners and working-class individuals, to combat the pervasive abuse of drugs and substances in the country, Defence Minister, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has revealed.

Speaking at the National Prayer Day held at Mutare Showgrounds last Friday, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the chairperson of the National Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse, said Government plans to implement mandatory drug testing, similar to Covid-19 testing and vaccination measures.

Additionally, special courts for drug and substance abuse will impose harsher penalties, including lengthy jail terms to deter offenders.

The gathering brought together leaders and congregants from Vapostori and MaZion, Pastors 4ED, and other denominations under the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches (ZIICC), to pray for peace, unity, and accelerated national development.

Efforts are being made to curb smuggling, which has seen Manicaland being used as a conduit and destination for illicit drugs, leading to a sharp increase in local consumption and peddling of narcotics, even among schoolchildren.

The influx of drugs through the porous borders has become a major concern for crime and health experts, with Government advocating for stiffer penalties of more than 15 years for convicted drug traffickers.

Youths are abusing drugs and substance due to socio-economic challenges like unemployment, poverty, and limited economic opportunities, ease of accessibility, peer influence, family or relatives who abuse drugs, and porous borders allowing illegal substances to flood the market.

The Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdowns exacerbated the scourge, with many young people using substances as a coping mechanism for stress, trauma, and mental health issues.

Additionally, lack of recreational activities and awareness about substance abuse risks contribute to the problem.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri bemoaned the severity of prescription drug and substance abuse, citing the smuggling of cocaine, morphine, heroin, ecstasy, cannabis, bronco, mandrax, hashish, and crystal methamphetamine into the country, with some of the substances being sold at schools and workplaces, prompting consideration of amending the law to allow for testing in schools and workplaces.

The drugs and substances cost between US$1 for entry-level ones (alcohol, marijuana, cough syrups, and prescription pills) and US$80 for those that are more addictive and capable of keeping abusers high for longer periods.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri also said health personnel will be trained to conduct drug tests using blood, saliva, and hair samples, with self-testing kits being procured for instant results, enabling parents to test and determine their children status at home and take prompt action.

“The testing kits will soon be available on the market, enabling parents to test their children at home and take swift action. Government will ensure that every clinic offers testing and counselling services, with some hospitals providing day-care treatment, as we cannot turn them all into rehabilitation centres. Vocational training will be provided to equip recovering addicts with skills for societal reintegration and occupational therapy.

“The influx of hard drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, and crystal meth, is a serious concern, and Government is now considering amending the law to allow inspections in schools and mandatory testing for learners and employees, similar to the measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those caught trafficking drugs will face severe penalties, including up to 15 years in prison. Special courts are being established to impose harsh sentences and deter drug traffickers,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

She said Government is committed to combating the drug trade, but expressed concern over disparity between fines imposed on foreign nationals and the severe penalties faced by Zimbabweans in other countries.

“This is a war we are fighting. Recently, we had foreigners from countries that impose capital punishment on drug traffickers being fined US$150, yet we have Zimbabweans on the death-row for smuggling drugs in those countries. Are we serious, what is that? Our laws may not permit capital punishment, but we will ensure lengthy prison sentences for offenders,” she said. Manica Post