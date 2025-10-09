MANDATORY DRUG TESTING IN SCHOOLS

Government is considering amending the law to empower inspections in schools and introduce mandatory drug testing for citizens, including learners and working-class individuals, to combat the pervasive abuse of drugs and substances in the country, Defence Minister, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has revealed.
Speaking at the
National Prayer Day held at Mutare Showgrounds last Friday, Minister
Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is also the chairperson of the National Committee on
Drug and Substance Abuse, said Government plans to implement mandatory drug
testing, similar to Covid-19 testing and vaccination measures.
Additionally,
special courts for drug and substance abuse will impose harsher penalties,
including lengthy jail terms to deter offenders.
The gathering
brought together leaders and congregants from Vapostori and MaZion, Pastors
4ED, and other denominations under the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational
Council of Churches (ZIICC), to pray for peace, unity, and accelerated national
development.
Efforts are
being made to curb smuggling, which has seen Manicaland being used as a conduit
and destination for illicit drugs, leading to a sharp increase in local
consumption and peddling of narcotics, even among schoolchildren.
The influx of
drugs through the porous borders has become a major concern for crime and
health experts, with Government advocating for stiffer penalties of more than
15 years for convicted drug traffickers.
Youths are
abusing drugs and substance due to socio-economic challenges like unemployment,
poverty, and limited economic opportunities, ease of accessibility, peer
influence, family or relatives who abuse drugs, and porous borders allowing
illegal substances to flood the market.
The Covid-19
pandemic and resultant lockdowns exacerbated the scourge, with many young
people using substances as a coping mechanism for stress, trauma, and mental
health issues.
Additionally,
lack of recreational activities and awareness about substance abuse risks
contribute to the problem.
Minister
Muchinguri-Kashiri bemoaned the severity of prescription drug and substance
abuse, citing the smuggling of cocaine, morphine, heroin, ecstasy, cannabis,
bronco, mandrax, hashish, and crystal methamphetamine into the country, with
some of the substances being sold at schools and workplaces, prompting
consideration of amending the law to allow for testing in schools and
workplaces.
The drugs and
substances cost between US$1 for entry-level ones (alcohol, marijuana, cough
syrups, and prescription pills) and US$80 for those that are more addictive and
capable of keeping abusers high for longer periods.
Minister
Muchinguri-Kashiri also said health personnel will be trained to conduct drug
tests using blood, saliva, and hair samples, with self-testing kits being
procured for instant results, enabling parents to test and determine their
children status at home and take prompt action.
“The testing
kits will soon be available on the market, enabling parents to test their
children at home and take swift action. Government will ensure that every
clinic offers testing and counselling services, with some hospitals providing
day-care treatment, as we cannot turn them all into rehabilitation centres.
Vocational training will be provided to equip recovering addicts with skills
for societal reintegration and occupational therapy.
“The influx of
hard drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, and crystal meth, is a serious concern,
and Government is now considering amending the law to allow inspections in
schools and mandatory testing for learners and employees, similar to the
measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Those caught
trafficking drugs will face severe penalties, including up to 15 years in
prison. Special courts are being established to impose harsh sentences and
deter drug traffickers,” said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.
She said
Government is committed to combating the drug trade, but expressed concern over
disparity between fines imposed on foreign nationals and the severe penalties
faced by Zimbabweans in other countries.
“This is a war
we are fighting. Recently, we had foreigners from countries that impose capital
punishment on drug traffickers being fined US$150, yet we have Zimbabweans on
the death-row for smuggling drugs in those countries. Are we serious, what is
that? Our laws may not permit capital punishment, but we will ensure lengthy
prison sentences for offenders,” she said. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment