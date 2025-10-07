PATIENT STEALS COPPER PIPES AT HOSPITAL

There was drama at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital when a patient on crutches turned into a thief, allegedly stealing copper pipes from the very ward that was treating him.
Police
confirmed the bizarre arrest of Taona Dzimbo (40), who was caught red-handed
vandalising hospital property while still admitted with a fractured leg.
“The suspect
was admitted at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he was caught while
damaging hospital examination lights and removing internal copper components,”
police said in a statement.
Investigators
said hospital staff became suspicious after noticing flickering lights and
missing fixtures in one of the wards. A quick search led to Dzimbo’s bedside
locker, where the shocking discovery was made.
“Forty-five
pieces of copper pipe, each measuring 20 centimetres, and an aluminium pipe
were recovered from the suspect’s hospital locker,” the police added.
What stunned
both patients and nurses was how Dzimbo allegedly managed to move around on
crutches while quietly stripping the hospital’s fittings like a seasoned
electrician.
“He’s still
under police guard at the hospital,” police said, adding that the daring copper
crook will face charges of theft and vandalism once discharged.
Dzimbo came was
admitted with a broken leg but seems to have healed fast enough to climb up and
strip lights.
While hospitals
are meant to be places of healing, this patient seemed more interested in
“copper therapy,” a twisted treatment that could now earn him a jail term
instead of a discharge slip. H Metro
