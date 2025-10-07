CHEATING WIFE STABS HUBBY

A Cowdray Park woman’s fury over infidelity accusations landed her in court after she stabbed her HUSBAND on the left side of the chest. Edline Shoko (22) lost it during a heated domestic fight — and will now pay with 315 hours of community service.

According to prosecutor Cathrine Kuzu, the explosive fight broke out on 25 August at the couple’s Cowdray Park home after Shoko’s husband, Vumani Sibanda (22), accused her of cheating.

“On that day, at around 9PM, the accused and her husband had a misunderstanding after Sibanda accused Shoko of infidelity,” said Kuzu. “A heated argument ensued, during which Shoko grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her husband on the left side of the chest.”

Sibanda sustained a deep wound and was rushed to hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries. Police were later called, leading to Shoko’s arrest.

She pleaded not guilty to physical abuse before Western Commonage magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube. Shoko was initially sentenced to 15 months in jail.

However, six months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, while the remaining nine months were converted to 315 hours of community service at Nyamandlovu Police Station, starting Wednesday. The magistrate warned Shoko to control her temper, saying domestic violence — whether by men or women — destroys families.

For now, Shoko will be swapping her kitchen knife for a broom and mop as she serves her community service. B Metro