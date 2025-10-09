N'ANGA DROWNS AT NYACHOWA FALLS

A traditional healer drowned whilst performing rituals at Nyachowa Falls under Chief Zimunya, Mutare last Sunday and his lifeless body was found floating after five days.
The body of
Vernon Ndemanzvi (31) of Hore Village, Chief Zvimba in Chinhoyi was found
floating on Friday by a villager who reported the matter at Chitakatira Police
Post.
Manicaland
Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the
incident that happened around 5pm to Chipinge Times.
Chinyoka said
Ndemanzvi was a traditionalist who had previously performed such rituals at
Nyachowa Falls. The fateful day was allegedly his third of his ritual
performance.
Ndemanzvi was
in the company of Ryan Tinofara Hove (21) of Unit K Chitungwiza on the fateful
day. Ndemanzvi went into deeper waters during the ritual and drowned.
Traditional
leaders who were part of the ritual assured gathered villagers that Ndemanzvi
had been taken by mermaids and he would resurface alive after two days.
Ndemanzvi
didn’t resurface after two days and his lifeless body was found floating last
Friday by Raphael Zimunya around 4pm.
A report was
made at Chitakatira Police Post. The body was retrieved and taken to Victoria
Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary. Masvingo Mirror
