N'ANGA DROWNS AT NYACHOWA FALLS

A traditional healer drowned whilst performing rituals at Nyachowa Falls under Chief Zimunya, Mutare last Sunday and his lifeless body was found floating after five days.

The body of Vernon Ndemanzvi (31) of Hore Village, Chief Zvimba in Chinhoyi was found floating on Friday by a villager who reported the matter at Chitakatira Police Post.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident that happened around 5pm to Chipinge Times.

Chinyoka said Ndemanzvi was a traditionalist who had previously performed such rituals at Nyachowa Falls. The fateful day was allegedly his third of his ritual performance.

Ndemanzvi was in the company of Ryan Tinofara Hove (21) of Unit K Chitungwiza on the fateful day. Ndemanzvi went into deeper waters during the ritual and drowned.

Traditional leaders who were part of the ritual assured gathered villagers that Ndemanzvi had been taken by mermaids and he would resurface alive after two days.

Ndemanzvi didn’t resurface after two days and his lifeless body was found floating last Friday by Raphael Zimunya around 4pm.

A report was made at Chitakatira Police Post. The body was retrieved and taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary. Masvingo Mirror