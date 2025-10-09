MAN POURS ACID ON SLEEPING EX WIFE AND CHIDLREN

A 46-year-old man appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba after a horrifying assault on his ex-wife and her two young children, all over a T-shirt.

Mpilo Khumalo of Plot Gumtree faces three counts of assault and physical abuse. He was remanded in custody until October 21. The allegations, presented by Prosecutor Josephine Gurazhira, paint a picture of horrifying brutality.

According to the State, on 3 October around 8PM at Bambanani shops, Khumalo and the complainant were drinking when a disagreement over a t-shirt escalated into violence. The court heard that Khumalo began strangling his ex-wife, leaving visible injuries on her neck and body.

About thirty minutes later, Khumalo followed the woman to her home. While she slept with her two children, he forced open a window and poured acid over her and the children. The six-year-old girl suffered burns on her head, neck and back, while the two-year-old child was burned on her stomach. The mother also sustained painful acid injuries, all inflicted while Khumalo loomed by the window.

The court was told that the attack left the family traumatised and physically scarred. The deliberate targeting of small children shocked all in attendance.

Khumalo’s appearance is a stark reminder of the extreme dangers of domestic violence and the horrifying lengths some perpetrators will go to in acts of revenge.

He now awaits his next court appearance, as authorities continue to investigate this gruesome assault. Chronicle

The court noted that the case serves as a warning to families to remain vigilant and seek help at the first sign of domestic abuse.