MAN POURS ACID ON SLEEPING EX WIFE AND CHIDLREN

A 46-year-old man appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba after a horrifying assault on his ex-wife and her two young children, all over a T-shirt.
Mpilo Khumalo
of Plot Gumtree faces three counts of assault and physical abuse. He was
remanded in custody until October 21. The allegations, presented by Prosecutor
Josephine Gurazhira, paint a picture of horrifying brutality.
According to
the State, on 3 October around 8PM at Bambanani shops, Khumalo and the
complainant were drinking when a disagreement over a t-shirt escalated into
violence. The court heard that Khumalo began strangling his ex-wife, leaving
visible injuries on her neck and body.
About thirty
minutes later, Khumalo followed the woman to her home. While she slept with her
two children, he forced open a window and poured acid over her and the
children. The six-year-old girl suffered burns on her head, neck and back,
while the two-year-old child was burned on her stomach. The mother also
sustained painful acid injuries, all inflicted while Khumalo loomed by the
window.
The court was
told that the attack left the family traumatised and physically scarred. The
deliberate targeting of small children shocked all in attendance.
Khumalo’s
appearance is a stark reminder of the extreme dangers of domestic violence and
the horrifying lengths some perpetrators will go to in acts of revenge.
He now awaits
his next court appearance, as authorities continue to investigate this gruesome
assault. Chronicle
The court noted
that the case serves as a warning to families to remain vigilant and seek help
at the first sign of domestic abuse.
