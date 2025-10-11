MWONZORA FACES ARREST

MDC T president Douglas Mwonzora has been issued with a warrant of arrest after defaulting on his child maintenance payments for five months resulting in arrears of US$2 500.
Efforts to find
out from the Police why Mwonzora has not been arrested, close to two months
after a Harare Magistrate, issued the
warrant were futile.
National Police
Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi promised to get back to Masvingo Mirror
with a response. However, this did not come until the time of going to Press.
Mwonzora told
Masvingo Mirror that he was not aware of the warrant of arrest issued against
him although he confirmed the civil matter.
“I haven’t
received the warrant of arrest you are talking about. I don’t deserve any
warrant. This is a sniff campaign,” said Mwonzora.
Mwonzora was
ordered by the courts to pay US$500 monthly maintenance for his 10 year-old son
with Getrude Chuma plus school fees in February 2024. However, the warrant is
for failure to pay maintenance for the period from March to July this year.
The figure has
however, ballooned to US$3 500 because Mwonzora has not paid his dues for
August and September.
Chuma said she
was not happy with Police at Harare Central for failing to serve the warrant on
Mwonzora for the third time.
The matter is
under case number M389. Masvingo Mirror
