MWONZORA FACES ARREST

MDC T president Douglas Mwonzora has been issued with a warrant of arrest after defaulting on his child maintenance payments for five months resulting in arrears of US$2 500.

Efforts to find out from the Police why Mwonzora has not been arrested, close to two months after a Harare Magistrate, issued the warrant were futile.

National Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi promised to get back to Masvingo Mirror with a response. However, this did not come until the time of going to Press.

Mwonzora told Masvingo Mirror that he was not aware of the warrant of arrest issued against him although he confirmed the civil matter.

“I haven’t received the warrant of arrest you are talking about. I don’t deserve any warrant. This is a sniff campaign,” said Mwonzora.

Mwonzora was ordered by the courts to pay US$500 monthly maintenance for his 10 year-old son with Getrude Chuma plus school fees in February 2024. However, the warrant is for failure to pay maintenance for the period from March to July this year.

The figure has however, ballooned to US$3 500 because Mwonzora has not paid his dues for August and September.

Chuma said she was not happy with Police at Harare Central for failing to serve the warrant on Mwonzora for the third time.

The matter is under case number M389. Masvingo Mirror