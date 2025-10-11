GOVT OFFICIAL LOSES CAR AT GUNPOINT

Fear gripped Gwanda’s usually quiet Senondo suburb on Wednesday night when armed robbers stormed the home of Austin Nyathi, the Matabeleland South Provincial Information Officer, and made off with his Government-issued vehicle at gunpoint.

According to the police, the daring robbers pounced just as Nyathi arrived home and parked his Toyota Hilux GD6, which belongs to the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the shocking incident, saying the two unidentified robbers trailed Nyathi into his yard before confronting him.

“I can confirm that we recorded an incident where a Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services vehicle was stolen from Gwanda on Wednesday night. The complainant, who is an employee of the ministry, arrived at his home and parked the vehicle,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He said one of the robbers demanded the car keys while the other fired a warning shot into the air, forcing the frightened official to take cover.

“During the process, he was followed by an unidentified man who demanded keys to the vehicle. Another fired a shot in the air, causing the complainant to seek cover,” Commissioner Nyathi added.

The robbers grabbed the car keys and sped off into the night, leaving behind terrified neighbours who had heard the gunshot.

Police rushed to the scene soon after but the suspects had already vanished.

As of Friday, no arrests had been made and the stolen vehicle remains missing. Police have launched a manhunt and appealed for public assistance.

“We urge anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects or the recovery of the vehicle to contact their nearest police station,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

The robbery adds to a worrying surge in armed attacks across the country, with police warning that criminals are increasingly targeting individuals and Government vehicles. Chronicle