GOVT OFFICIAL LOSES CAR AT GUNPOINT

Fear gripped Gwanda’s usually quiet Senondo suburb on Wednesday night when armed robbers stormed the home of Austin Nyathi, the Matabeleland South Provincial Information Officer, and made off with his Government-issued vehicle at gunpoint.
According to
the police, the daring robbers pounced just as Nyathi arrived home and parked
his Toyota Hilux GD6, which belongs to the Ministry of Information, Publicity
and Broadcasting Services.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the shocking incident, saying
the two unidentified robbers trailed Nyathi into his yard before confronting
him.
“I can confirm
that we recorded an incident where a Ministry of Information, Publicity and
Broadcasting Services vehicle was stolen from Gwanda on Wednesday night. The
complainant, who is an employee of the ministry, arrived at his home and parked
the vehicle,” said Commissioner Nyathi.
He said one of
the robbers demanded the car keys while the other fired a warning shot into the
air, forcing the frightened official to take cover.
“During the
process, he was followed by an unidentified man who demanded keys to the
vehicle. Another fired a shot in the air, causing the complainant to seek
cover,” Commissioner Nyathi added.
The robbers
grabbed the car keys and sped off into the night, leaving behind terrified
neighbours who had heard the gunshot.
Police rushed
to the scene soon after but the suspects had already vanished.
As of Friday,
no arrests had been made and the stolen vehicle remains missing. Police have
launched a manhunt and appealed for public assistance.
“We urge anyone
with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects or the recovery
of the vehicle to contact their nearest police station,” Commissioner Nyathi
said.
The robbery
adds to a worrying surge in armed attacks across the country, with police
warning that criminals are increasingly targeting individuals and Government
vehicles. Chronicle
